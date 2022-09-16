Why NCR Is Trading Lower By Around 23%, Here Are 42 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. IV AMPX jumped 35.4% to $13.54 after gaining 11% on Thursday.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. AAOI shares jumped 32.4% to $3.31 after the company announced the sale of its Chinese manufacturing facilities to Yuhan Optoelectronic Technology for $150 million.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited CLEU gained 30.5% to $1.2350. China Liberal Education entered into a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) to acquire all the outstanding equity interest in the new electric vehicle brand Aiways Holdings Limited.
- Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. DRUG climbed 27% to $1.6301.
- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT gained 22.2% to $2.5788 after dropping 38% on Thursday.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited IMTE jumped 16.6% to $1.68.
- Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. DPSI gained 9.2% to $5.36.
- Ucommune International Ltd UK surged 8.6% to $6.02.
- Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. DRTS jumped 8.1% to $6.03.
- Ainos, Inc. AIMD gained 8.1% to $2.01.
- Harmonic Inc. HLIT jumped 7.6% to $12.05. Needham maintained Harmonic with a Buy and raised the price target from $15 to $17.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD rose 7.1% to $144.28 after tumbling around 29% on Thursday.
- Quotient Limited QTNT rose 5.7% to $0.2193. Quotient Drector Heino von Prondzynski reported the purchase of 700,000 shares at an average price of $0.20 per share in Form 4 filing.
- JanOne Inc. JAN shares gained 5% to $2.50. The company executed a term sheet to acquire Soin Therapeutics LLC and its product, a patent-pending, novel formulation of low dose naltrexone.
Losers
- Aditxt, Inc. ADTX fell 58.5% to $4.31 after the company announced pricing of $20 million public offering of $6 per share. Dawson James downgraded Aditxt from Buy to Neutral.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL fell 44.6% to $0.18 after the company reported pricing of $7.5 million public offering of common stock and warrants.
- FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO shares dipped 44.6% to $4.6501.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc NBRV fell 32.7% to $4.54 following effect of 1:25 reverse stock split.
- Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA fell 28.3% to $2.56 after jumping over 25% on Thursday.
- Scienjoy Holding Corporation SJ dropped 25% to $3.75. Scienjoy Holding recently posted Q2 sales of $75.60 million.
- Midatech Pharma plc MTP fell 23.8% to $0.5075.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO declined 23.5% to $19.00. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals recently announced Dong-A has licensed its global exclusive development rights of DA-1241 for type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty hepatitis and DA-1726 for obesity and non-alcoholic fatty hepatitis to NeuroBo.
- FedEx Corporation FDX fell 23% to $157.82 after the company issued preliminary Q1 earnings results. Keybanc and JP Morgan also downgraded the stock.
- NCR Corporation NCR shares fell 22.7% to $22.50 after the company announced it will separate into two independent, publicly traded companies – one focused on digital commerce, the other on ATMs.
- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY dropped 19.8% to $10.71.
- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. LSTA declined 19% to $5.06.
- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. ALHC dropped 17% to $13.13 after the company announced a secondary offering.
- Onion Global Limited OG fell 16.1% to $0.4237.
- UroGen Pharma Ltd. URGN dipped 15.5% to $7.95. UroGen Pharma, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $1.18 per share.
- Caribou Biosciences, Inc. CRBU declined 15% to $10.87.
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RXRX fell 13.4% to $11.35. Keybanc initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $20.
- Verve Therapeutics, Inc. VERV dropped 12.6% to $36.26.
- HeartBeam, Inc. BEAT shares fell 12.5% to $2.0294. Heartbeam shares jumped over 85% on Thursday after the company announced its patent for a 12-lead electrocardiogram patch monitor intended for detection of acute coronary syndrome and cardiac arrhythmia was issued by the USPTO.
- Adicet Bio, Inc. ACET dropped 12.4% to $15.01. Adicet Bio, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.56 per share.
- Packaging Corporation of America PKG declined 10.4% to $118.88.
- International Paper Company IP dropped 10.3% to $35.56 after Jefferies downgraded the stock from Hold to Underperform and lowered its price target from $40 to $31.
- Natura &Co Holding S.A. NTCO fell 10.1% to $5.69.
- Roblox Corporation RBLX dropped 9.5% to $39.35 on continued downward momentum following the company's Investor Day event. Also, LightShed partner Brandon Ross tweeted the company's booking growth in August decelerated month over month. Needham maintained Roblox with a Buy and lowered the price target from $55 to $53.
- Netcapital Inc. NCPL fell 8.3% to $2.55. Netcapital recently announced revenue growth of 114% for first quarter.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. BRQS fell 7.8% to $ 0.95.
- United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS shares fell 3.9% to $177.86 after FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter.
- Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN fell 3.4% to $122.04 amid overall market weakness following bearish economic comments from FedEx.
