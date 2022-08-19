Why Bed Bath & Beyond Is Trading Lower By Over 40%, Here Are 55 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- GigaCloud Technology Inc GCT shares jumped 145% to $38.45 on continued volatility following the company's IPO on Thursday.
- Volcon, Inc. VLCN gained 51% to $2.7899 after the company announced it has received over $100 million of pre-production orders for the Stag
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. AGLE shares jumped 41.2% to $0.7131 after the company announced a marketing authorization application for pegzilarginase for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency has been submitted to and successfully validated by the European Medicines Agency.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM gained 41% to $59.84 after the company announced the U.S. FDA has approved Auvelity for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.
- Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT shares rose 28.8% to $1.2875. Summit Therapeutics CEO Robert W Duggan acquired a total of 94,849,203 shares at an average price of $0.97.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ shares climbed 25.3% to $3.7350. TDH Holdings acquired 100% of the equity interests of Beijing Wenxin Company., Ltd.
- Assure Holdings Corp. IONM rose 23.3% to $1.47. Assure Hldgs recently posted Q2 loss of $0.37 per share.
- Foot Locker, Inc. FL gained 21.2% to $38.76 after the company reported Q2 results and announced a CEO transition. B of A Securities and Citigroup upgraded their ratings on the stock.
- Taylor Devices, Inc. TAYD rose 21.2% to $10.23 after reporting a sharp rise in Q4 earnings.
- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. MOBQ gained 20.4% to $1.5530 after the company reported Q2 year over year sales growth of 273%.
- Bill.com Holdings, Inc. BILL shares climbed 17% to $174.76 after the company announced better-than-expected Q4 results and issued sales guidance above estimates.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN gained 16% to $4.1769. Applied DNA submitted PCR-based Monkeypox virus diagnostic test for approval to New York State Department of Health.
- Endo International plcENDP rose 15.2% to $0.4675 after jumping 43% on Thursday. Endo International recently filed for bankruptcy after reaching a $6 billion deal with some of its creditors as the company sought to settle opioid-related lawsuits.
- SaverOne 2014 Ltd SVRE gained 14.6% to $2.99.
- Cybin Inc. CYBN jumped 13.5% to $1.0207. Cybin recently announced the DEA has granted a Schedule I license to support the first-in-human Phase 1/2a clinical trial of CYB003 for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
- LumiraDx Limited LMDX rose 13.3% to $1.36. LumiraDx recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- Secoo Holding Limited SECO gained 10.7% to $0.2636 following announcement of equity investment led by private equity firm HCYK.
- Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. MGTA jumped 9.6% to $1.70. Magenta Therapeutics said it may offer and sell shares up to $50 million.
- Party City Holdco Inc. PRTY gained 9% to $2.15.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA rose 8.4% to $0.7059. Avaya recently received New York Stock Exchange notice regarding late form 10-Q filing.
- Marpai, Inc. MRAI rose 6.5% to $0.8516. Marpai Director Yaron Eitan recently acquired a total of 31,000 shares at an average price of $0.79.
Losers
- Capstone Green Energy Corporation CGRN fell 40.9% to $2.33 after the company announced the pricing of a public offering of 2,934,498 shares valued at approximately $8 million.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY shares fell 40.5% to $11.03 after an amended 13D filing showed Ryan Cohen has a 0% stake in the company.
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. AXDX fell 28.3% to $1.7850 after the company announced the pricing of a public offering of 17,500,000 shares valued at approximately $35 million.
- Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. DRUG fell 25.4% to $1.6141. Shares of Bright Minds Biosciences jumped 136% on Thursday amid an increase in retail investor interest.
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CRXT fell 25.3% to $0.2114. Clarus Therapeutics posted a Q2 loss of $0.24 per share.
- StoneCo Ltd. STNE fell 25% to $8.75 after the company reported Q2 results and said Marcelo Baldin, Chief Financial Officer, is departing from the company.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. BBIG fell 24.5% to $1.0950.
- Eqonex Limited EQOS dropped 22.4% to $0.50.
- Lizhi Inc. LIZI shares fell 17.5% to $1.45 after reporting Q2 results.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. MAXN dropped 17.2% to $18.10 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. EYES fell 16.8% to $4.59.
- Reunion Neuroscience Inc. REUN dropped 16.2% to $3.4512.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT fell 16% to $1.6966. Neptune Wellness shares jumped around 50% on Thursday after the company announced sales have outperformed Walmart's expectations.
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. HIVE declined 16% to $5.31. Shares of crypto-related stocks traded lower amid a drop in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices.
- Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV dipped 15.8% to $5.87.
- Wayfair Inc. W dropped 14.7% to $60.88 after the company announced it will cut its workforce by approximately 870 employees, representing approximately 5% of its global workforce and approximately 10% of its corporate team.
- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. NVFY shares fell 14.5% to $0.77 after dropping 18% on Thursday.
- Arco Platform Limited ARCE dropped 14% to settle at $13.53 following Q2 results.
- 23andMe Holding Co. ME fell 13.5% to $3.6150. 23andMe announced that the company’s CFO Steven Schoch will resign, effective September 1.
- Edible Garden AG Incorporated EDBL dropped 13.1% to $1.1650.
- Power REIT PW fell 13.1% to $17.80. Power REIT recently posted Q2 FFO of $0.41.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc MARA fell 12.4% to $13.64 amid a decline in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices.. Marathon Digital recently posted a Q2 loss of $1.75 per share.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM dropped 12% to $31.46.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. HUT fell 11.9% to $2.37 after declining 10% on Thursday. The company launched at-the-market equity program of up to $200 million.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB declined 10.8% to $6.39.
- Biophytis S.A. BPTS dipped 10.7% to $1.00.
- SmartRent, Inc. SMRT fell 10.6% to $3.3804.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN dipped 9.9% to $75.24. Shares of crypto-related stocks traded lower amid a drop in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV fell 9.9% to $0.7641. Plus Therapeutics shares gained 54% on Thursday after the company announced it was awarded $17.6 million Product Development Research grant by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas to fund radiotherapeutic, Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome
- MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR fell 9.7% to $292.57 amid a decline in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices.
- Bumble Inc. BMBL dipped 9.3% to $28.48.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT fell 9.2% to $7.51 amid a decline in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices.
- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. VTGN fell 7% to $1.6141. VistaGen Therapeutics reported in Form4 filing that CEO Shawn K. Singh bought 600,000 shares at average price of $0.17 per share.
- GameStop Corp. GME fell 6.4% to $35.50 after dropping more than 6% on Thursday.
