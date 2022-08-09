Why Is BIMI International Medical Higher By Around 70%: Here Are 38 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- BIMI International Medical Inc. BIMI shares rose 69.6% to $1.04 in pre-market trading after Fnu Oudom reported a stake of 44% in the company in 13D.
- Ontrak, Inc. OTRK shares rose 64.6% to $1.12 in pre-market trading. Ontrak recently reported closing of registered direct offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $4.0 million.
- GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX rose 44.3% to $11.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Guardforce AI Co., Limited GFAI rose 31.6% to $0.3950 in pre-market trading.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM rose 29.7% to $0.4668 in pre-market trading after gaining around 68% on Monday.
- Verona Pharma plc VRNA rose 28.4% to $8.92 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 financial results and issued corporate update.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT rose 23.1% to $0.2050 in pre-market trading.
- Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG shares rose 22% to $0.92 in pre-market trading higher after jumping over 6% on Monday.
- Desktop Metal, Inc. DM shares rose 21.6% to $3.15 in pre-market trading after posting better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Lemonade, Inc. LMND shares rose 15.5% to $29.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued sales guidance above estimates.
- GigaMedia Limited GIGM rose 13.7% to $1.81 in pre-market trading. The company recently posted a wider quarterly loss.
- Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ rose 13% to $1.82 in pre-market trading after jumping 115% on Monday.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY rose 11.3% to $12.70 in pre-market trading. Bed Bath & Beyond shares jumped around 40% on Monday amid significant social media mentions over the weekend.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. SEEL rose 10.5% to $2.72 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Monday.
- Peraso Inc. PRSO rose 10.4% to $1.80 in pre-market trading. Peraso recently received customer orders totaling $6.4 million for mmWave Fixed Wireless Access market.
- Ralph Lauren Corporation RL rose 8.5% to $109.79 in pre-market trading.
- Enovix Corporation ENVX rose 8.4% to $14.85 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Monday. JP Morgan recently initiated coverage on Enovix with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $20.
- AMTD IDEA Group AMTD rose 7.7% to $3.21 in pre-market trading. AMTD Idea Group shares dropped around 36% on Monday possibly on profit taking after the stock surged over the last few trading days.
Losers
- CorMedix Inc. CRMD shares fell 51.1% to $3.64 in pre-market trading after the company said a second complete response letter from the FDA was received saying DefenCath NDA cannot be approved until certain deficiencies are resolved to satisfaction of FDA.
- Aytu BioPharma, Inc. AYTU shares fell 36.2% to $0.37 in pre-market trading after the company announced the launch of public offering.
- Novavax, Inc. NVAX fell 30.7% to $39.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. The company also lowered its sales forecast for the year.
- Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR shares fell 29.2% to $9.90 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat second quarter financial results and announced an update to a strategic review.
- Eargo, Inc. EAR fell 21.9% to $1.07 in pre-market trading after the company posted a wider Q2 loss.
- Root, Inc. ROOT fell 16.7% to $1.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results and announced a 1-for-18 reverse stock split.
- SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR fell 15.4% to $1.21 in pre-market trading after gaining 25% on Monday.
- Trex Company, Inc. TREX fell 13.7% to $55.00 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- 23andMe Holding Co ME fell 12.8% to $3.47 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- CarGurus, Inc. CARG fell 12.6% to $22.49 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak forecast for the third quarter.
- 3D Systems Corporation DDD shares fell 12.4% to $11.58 in pre-market trading after the company reported a loss for its second quarter and lowered its FY22 sales guidance.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc UPST fell 12% to $28.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
- Allbirds, Inc. BIRD fell 10.6% to $5.07 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q3 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Cepton, Inc. CPTN fell 10.4% to $1.64 in pre-market trading after the company posted a loss for its second quarter and issued weak sales forecast for FY22.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. TOMZ fell 10.1% to $1.16 in pre-market trading. TOMI Environmental Solutions shares jumped over 29% on Monday after the company highlighted its SteraMist as a disinfectant against the Monkeypox virus.
- Clover Health Investments, Corp. CLOV fell 9.7% to $3.07 in pre-market trading after the company reported financial results and reaffirmed full-year guidance.
- Aterian, Inc. ATER fell 9.7% to $2.69 in pre-market trading as the company reported second-quarter financial results.
- bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE fell 9.3% to $5.75 in pre-market trading after jumping 13% on Monday.
- Bonso Electronics International Inc. BNSO fell 9.1% to $7.16 in pre-market trading after gaining 65% on Monday.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY fell 7.3% to $19.41 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Monday.
