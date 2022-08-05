Why Is Marker Therapeutics Trading Higher By 119%: Here Are 42 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Assure Holdings Corp. IONM shares rose 141.4% to $5.07 in pre-market trading after jumping around 104% on Thursday.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. MRKR shares rose 119% to $0.7248 in pre-market trading. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced clearance to Marker Therapeutics’ Investigational New Drug (IND) application for MT-601 for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
- Athenex, Inc. ATNX rose 60.3% to $1.01 in pre-market trading following Economic Times report titled 'Intas & Dr Reddy's in race with PEs to buy US' Athenex.'
- BiomX Inc. PHGE rose 41.9% to $1.10 in pre-market trading. The company reported the publication of a scientific paper titled "Targeted suppression of human IBD-associated gut microbiota commensals by phage consortia for treatment of intestinal inflammation" in the journal, Cell.
- TMC the metals company Inc. TMC shares rose 28.4% to $1.12 in pre-market trading.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. STAF shares rose 23.4% to $4.54 in pre-market trading after gaining around 15% on Thursday.
- Apexigen, Inc. APGN rose 22.3% to $12.47 in pre-market trading after declining around 12% on Thursday.
- Atlas Corp. ATCO rose 21.4% to $14.06 in pre-market trading after the company said it received a non-binding proposal from Poseidon Acquisition Corp. to acquire all outstanding common shares of Atlas for $14.45 per share.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM shares rose 21.4% to $1.09 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q2 results.
- ACM Research, Inc. ACMR rose 20.7% to $21.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
- fuboTV Inc. FUBO rose 20.2% to $3.57 in pre-market trading after the company posted a double-digit surge in quarterly revenue.
- Cloudflare, Inc. NET shares rose 19.4% to $69.83 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales and raised FY22 sales guidance.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. CPS rose 19.2% to $6.00 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL rose 15.7% to $0.5660 in pre-market trading. The company recently announced the completion of its previously announced Ceautamed Worldwide acquisition.
- SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR rose 14.8% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after jumping around 19% on Thursday.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX shares rose 12.2% to $0.2580 in pre-market trading. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is expected to release Q2 financial results on Thursday, August 11, 2022.
- DoorDash, Inc. DASH rose 12% to $91.10 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected sales results for its second quarter, with revenue surging 30% year-over-year to $1.61 billion. The company also said it expects full-year marketplace gross order value of $51 billion to $53 billion.
- SemiLEDs Corporation LEDS rose 10.8% to $3.49 in pre-market trading after dropping 13% on Thursday.
- BARK, Inc. BARK rose 9.4% to $1.73 in pre-market trading.
- Lyft, Inc. LYFT rose 9.3% to $19.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter. Lyft saw active riders of 19.9 million last quarter, up 15.9% year-over-year. Revenue per active rider was $49.89 in the second quarter, up 11.8% year-over-year.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY rose 8% to $19.10 in pre-market trading after dipping 34% on Thursday. Pagaya Technologies is expected to announce its Q2 earnings on August 16, 2022.
- AMTD IDEA Group AMTD rose 7.9% to $4.64 in pre-market trading after dipping over 31% on Thursday.
- Carvana Co. CVNA rose 7.5% to $36.07 in pre-market trading despite announcing worse-than-expected financial results.
Losers
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX shares fell 32.4% to $9.51 in pre-market trading after dipping 29% on Thursday.
- Hyzon Motors Inc. HYZN fell 32% to $3.05 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed an investigation into internal controls and revenue recognition timing. JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Underweight.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT fell 30.4% to $0.71 in pre-market trading after dropping over 35% on Thursday.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc GNLN fell 24.1% to $0.14 in pre-market trading. Greenlane reported board's Approval of 1-for-20 reverse stock split ratio, effective August 9, 2022.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. CEMI shares fell 24.1% to $0.8201 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 earnings.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV shares fell 18.1% to $3.85 in pre-market trading after jumping 75% on Thursday.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. NVIV fell 17.3% to $6.62 in pre-market trading after jumping 81% on Thursday.
- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. CGTX fell 17.2% to $2.98 in pre-market trading. Cognition Therapeutics shares jumped 65% on Thursday after the company presented a proteomic analysis of clinical biomarker data from the SPARC study of CT1812 in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference.
- Doximity, Inc. DOCS fell 16.2% to $33.70 in pre-market trading as the company lowered its FY23 sales guidance.
- DURECT Corporation DRRX fell 15.8% to $0.53 in pre-market trading after the company posted a wider quarterly loss.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR fell 14.2% to $0.4498 in pre-market trading after posting a wider Q2 loss.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE fell 12.3% to $7.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed financial results.
- Aclarion, Inc. ACON shares fell 12.2% to $0.9750 in pre-market trading.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. ALRN fell 11.1% to $0.14 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Thursday.
- Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD fell 10% to $15.74 in pre-market trading after the company posted a loss for the second quarter.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC fell 8.5% to $17.07 in pre-market trading after posting a loss for the second quarter.
- Twilio Inc. TWLO fell 8.3% to $90.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
- Block, Inc. SQ fell 6.7% to $83.67 in pre-market trading as the company reported second-quarter financial results after the market close Thursday.
- Zillow Group, Inc. Z fell 5.5% to $35.56 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
