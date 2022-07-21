Why Is Super Micro Computer Higher By More Than 13%? 42 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX shares jumped 364.3% to $23.22. The company offered shares at an expected price of $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on January 17, 2023.
- Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN jumped 131.1% to $2.12 after the company issued corporate update and financial guidance.
- 1Life Healthcare, Inc. ONEM gained 68% to $17.10 after Amazon announced it will acquire the company for $18 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $3.9 billion.
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. TRHC shares jumped 47.3% to $3.8299 after the company said it expects Q2 sales of $72 – $73 million, exceeding the prior guidance range of $66 – $69 million and the consensus of $67.61 million.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM gained 39.4% to $0.2769 after dipping 30% on Wednesday. Tuesday Morning recently announced partnership with Intalytics for customized location intelligence solutions.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM gained 23.7% to $1.02. Evofem partnered with A360 media to support Phexxi prescription growth.
- Mondee Holdings, Inc. MOND surged 18.4% to $9.59.
- PARTS iD, Inc. ID jumped 15.7% to $1.2499. EF Hutton initiated coverage on PARTS iD with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $3.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT surged 15.5% to $4.8384.
- BT Brands, Inc. BTBD gained 15.3% to $2.5606.
- Acutus Medical, Inc. AFIB jumped 14.4% to $1.59. Acutus Medical appointed David Roman as President and CEO. The company also said it sees preliminary Q2 sales of $4 million to $4.1 million.
- CareMax, Inc. CMAX surged 14.3% to $6.61.
- Repligen Corporation RGEN jumped 14% to $201.38. UBS initiated coverage on Repligen with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $213.
- Skylight Health Group Inc. SLHG gained 13.7% to $0.58.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI rose 13.2% to $51.60 after the company issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.
- Datasea Inc. DTSS gained 11.7% to $2.06. Datasea’s subsidiary Guohao Century (Beijing) Technology recently inked a purchase agreement with Hangzhou Runsheng Network Technology Ltd, a leading marketing service provider, for a consideration of $22.3 million (RMB 150 million).
- Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. VEDU rose 10.6% to $1.36.
- Danaher Corporation DHR gained 7.7% to $275.79 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Endo International plc ENDP rose 7.6% to $0.4457. Endo International is considering bankruptcy filing to restructure its more than $8 billion of debt and several outstanding lawsuits without a deal with opioid plaintiffs, the Wall Street Journal reported last week.
- Nokia Oyj NOK rose 7.6% to $5.05 after reporting upbeat Q2 profit.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. BIO gained 7.1% to $531.40. Bio-Rad Laboratories is expected to report its financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA rose 5.6% to $783.80. Tesla posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Second-quarter deliveries were 254,695, up 27% year-over-year.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. A surged 5.3% to $126.15. UBS recently initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $139.
- Philip Morris International Inc. PM gained 5.3% to $94.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 EPS guidance above estimates.
Losers
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ADIL dropped 25% to $0.7351. Adial Pharmaceuticals shares dipped around 47% on Wednesday after the company announced topline results for its Onward Phase 3 trial for AD04 in patients with Alcohol Use Disorder.
- LumiraDx Limited LMDX shares dipped 21.1% to $1.6650 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common shares and concurrent private placement.
- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. SDIG fell 18.4% to $2.62 following a 50% surge on Wednesday.
- Insteel Industries, Inc. IIIN fell 16.8% to $33.96 after the company posted weaker-than-expected Q3 results.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY fell 16.1% to $5.20. Pagaya Technologies shares jumped around 130% on Wednesday on continued volatility after the company completed its SPAC merger agreement last month.
- Evogene Ltd. EVGN dropped 14.7% to $0.8702.
- Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG dipped 14.5% to $2.5050.
- Applied Blockchain, Inc. APLD fell 13.7% to $2.15 after gaining over 17% on Wednesday.
- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited BEDU dropped 12.8% to $0.8001. Bright Scholar will hold 2022 Annual General Meeting on August 22, 2022.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation ADMP declined 12.7% to $0.4208.
- Carnival Corporation CCL fell 12.4% to $9.72 after the company priced its 102 million share offering at $9.95 per share.
- Verve Therapeutics, Inc. VERV fell 12.3% to $31.48 after the company announced a proposed $200 million public offering of common stock. Also, the company announced a collaboration with Vertex to discover and develop an in vivo editing program for liver disease.
- Vascular Biogenics Ltd. VBLT dipped 11.8% to $0.3747 after Chardan Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
- Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. MIGI fell 11.6% to $0.8601.
- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. RELL dropped 11.3% to $14.99 following Q4 results.
- Discover Financial Services DFS dipped 9.9% to $98.93 following Q2 results.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL shares fell 9.2% to $37.85 as the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday.
- JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE shares fell 8.7% to $2.74 after tumbling 75% on Wednesday.
