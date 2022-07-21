ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Is Super Micro Computer Higher By More Than 13%? 42 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 21, 2022 12:33 PM | 5 min read

Gainers

  • Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX shares jumped 364.3% to $23.22. The company offered shares at an expected price of $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on January 17, 2023.
  • Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN jumped 131.1% to $2.12 after the company issued corporate update and financial guidance.
  • 1Life Healthcare, Inc. ONEM gained 68% to $17.10 after Amazon announced it will acquire the company for $18 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $3.9 billion.
  • Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. TRHC shares jumped 47.3% to $3.8299 after the company said it expects Q2 sales of $72 – $73 million, exceeding the prior guidance range of $66 – $69 million and the consensus of $67.61 million.
  • Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM gained 39.4% to $0.2769 after dipping 30% on Wednesday. Tuesday Morning recently announced partnership with Intalytics for customized location intelligence solutions.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM gained 23.7% to $1.02. Evofem partnered with A360 media to support Phexxi prescription growth.
  • Mondee Holdings, Inc. MOND surged 18.4% to $9.59.
  • PARTS iD, Inc. ID jumped 15.7% to $1.2499. EF Hutton initiated coverage on PARTS iD with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $3.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT surged 15.5% to $4.8384.
  • BT Brands, Inc. BTBD gained 15.3% to $2.5606.
  • Acutus Medical, Inc. AFIB jumped 14.4% to $1.59. Acutus Medical appointed David Roman as President and CEO. The company also said it sees preliminary Q2 sales of $4 million to $4.1 million.
  • CareMax, Inc. CMAX surged 14.3% to $6.61.
  • Repligen Corporation RGEN jumped 14% to $201.38. UBS initiated coverage on Repligen with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $213.
  • Skylight Health Group Inc. SLHG gained 13.7% to $0.58.
  • Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI rose 13.2% to $51.60 after the company issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Datasea Inc. DTSS gained 11.7% to $2.06. Datasea’s subsidiary Guohao Century (Beijing) Technology recently inked a purchase agreement with Hangzhou Runsheng Network Technology Ltd, a leading marketing service provider, for a consideration of $22.3 million (RMB 150 million).
  • Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. VEDU rose 10.6% to $1.36.
  • Danaher Corporation DHR gained 7.7% to $275.79 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Endo International plc ENDP rose 7.6% to $0.4457. Endo International is considering bankruptcy filing to restructure its more than $8 billion of debt and several outstanding lawsuits without a deal with opioid plaintiffs, the Wall Street Journal reported last week.
  • Nokia Oyj NOK rose 7.6% to $5.05 after reporting upbeat Q2 profit.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. BIO gained 7.1% to $531.40. Bio-Rad Laboratories is expected to report its financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
  • Tesla, Inc. TSLA rose 5.6% to $783.80. Tesla posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Second-quarter deliveries were 254,695, up 27% year-over-year.
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc. A surged 5.3% to $126.15. UBS recently initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $139.
  • Philip Morris International Inc. PM gained 5.3% to $94.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 EPS guidance above estimates.


Losers

  • Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ADIL dropped 25% to $0.7351. Adial Pharmaceuticals shares dipped around 47% on Wednesday after the company announced topline results for its Onward Phase 3 trial for AD04 in patients with Alcohol Use Disorder.
  • LumiraDx Limited LMDX shares dipped 21.1% to $1.6650 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common shares and concurrent private placement.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. SDIG fell 18.4% to $2.62 following a 50% surge on Wednesday.
  • Insteel Industries, Inc. IIIN fell 16.8% to $33.96 after the company posted weaker-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY fell 16.1% to $5.20. Pagaya Technologies shares jumped around 130% on Wednesday on continued volatility after the company completed its SPAC merger agreement last month.
  • Evogene Ltd. EVGN dropped 14.7% to $0.8702.
  • Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG dipped 14.5% to $2.5050.
  • Applied Blockchain, Inc. APLD fell 13.7% to $2.15 after gaining over 17% on Wednesday.
  • Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited BEDU dropped 12.8% to $0.8001. Bright Scholar will hold 2022 Annual General Meeting on August 22, 2022.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation ADMP declined 12.7% to $0.4208.
  • Carnival Corporation CCL fell 12.4% to $9.72 after the company priced its 102 million share offering at $9.95 per share.
  • Verve Therapeutics, Inc. VERV fell 12.3% to $31.48 after the company announced a proposed $200 million public offering of common stock. Also, the company announced a collaboration with Vertex to discover and develop an in vivo editing program for liver disease.
  • Vascular Biogenics Ltd. VBLT dipped 11.8% to $0.3747 after Chardan Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
  • Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. MIGI fell 11.6% to $0.8601.
  • Richardson Electronics, Ltd. RELL dropped 11.3% to $14.99 following Q4 results.
  • Discover Financial Services DFS dipped 9.9% to $98.93 following Q2 results.
  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL shares fell 9.2% to $37.85 as the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday.
  • JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE shares fell 8.7% to $2.74 after tumbling 75% on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Mid-Day MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas