Why Is Akebia Therapeutics Surging By 28%? 48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX rose 56.1% to $ 0.7029 after dropping 10% on Thursday.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA jumped 49.3% to $0.2852. Allena Pharmaceuticals recently announced it has terminated its previously announced at-the-market offering.
- Inter & Co, Inc. INTR gained 31.9% to $2.77. Goldman Sachs recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Sell rating.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA gained 28% to $0.4521 after the company executed an agreement to terminate its vadadustat Collaboration and License Agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical. The company will receive a $55 million settlement fee.
- Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. LYT shares climbed 25.2% to $5.21. Lytus recently announced the closing of initial public offering.
- ECMOHO Limited MOHO rose 24.8% to $0.2049 after dropping over 4% on Thursday.
- Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD rose 22.3% to $0.7699 after jumping over 37% on Thursday. Fast Radius recently appointed Pat McCusker as President, Interim CFO and John Nanry as COO.
- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. LRMR gained 20.9% to $2.37.
- Shift Technologies, Inc. SFT rose 20.1% to $0.8086 after declining around 7% on Thursday.
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE surged 19.2% to $3.10.
- VerifyMe, Inc. VRME shares gained 18.6% to $2.3250 after the company announced liquidation of the G3 VRM Acquisition SPAC and initiated a new share repurchase program.
- Accolade, Inc. ACCD surged 18.2% to $8.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. BRQS jumped 17.3% to $1.9699 after the company announced its subsidiary, Holu Hou Energy, signed $49.8 million of contracts in Q2 in the State of Hawaii.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SXTC gained 17.2% to $2.04.
- Coupang, Inc. CPNG gained 15.9% to $14.77 after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform.
- Aspira Women's Health Inc. AWH rose 14% to $0.6699.
- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. LITB gained 13% to $1.0850. LightInTheBox recently posted Q1 sales of $93.77 million.
- Sonder Holdings Inc. SOND shares surged 12.5% to $1.17.
- Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM gained 12.1% to $0.4191. Cosmos Holdings reported a strategic R&D partnership with Cloudpharm P.C. to study the human gastrointestinal microbiome and launch related products targeting on obesity and other gut-related disorders.
- Missfresh Limited MF shares rose 11.1% to $0.2833 after declining around 10% on Thursday.
- Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. GAME gained 11.1% to $0.90.
- Omeros Corporation OMER rose 10.8% to $3.05.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. TENX gained 10% to $0.3299.
- Etsy, Inc. ETSY surged 9.1% to $79.85. Evercore ISI Group maintained Etsy with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $130 to $95.
- Missfresh Limited MF gained 9% to $0.2780.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. SNCR surged 8.3% to $1.2450.
- OceanPal Inc. OP rose 5% to $0.50. OceanPal recently announced entry into agreement to acquire capesize dry bulk vessel.
Losers
- Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. TALS shares dropped 49.4% to $2.28. SVB Leerink downgraded Talaris Therapeutics from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $21 to $7.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. AGRX fell 44% to $0.6497 after the company priced a 26,666,666 share common stock offering at $0.90 per share.
- ioneer Ltd IONR fell 29% to $12.51.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC fell 27.4% to $0.6305 after jumping around 73% on Thursday.
- Kohl's Corporation KSS shares fell 21.3% to $28.10 after the company called off discussions to sell its business to Franchise Group Inc.
- MMTec, Inc. MTC dropped 20.8% to $0.2336.
- Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. DRMA shares fell 20% to $0.5199 after jumping around 20% on Thursday.
- Cryptyde, Inc. TYDE dropped 18.2% to $1.66.
- Borr Drilling Limited BORR fell 18% to $3.78 after dropping 15% on Thursday.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. CLDX fell 16.9% to $22.41 after the company presented interim data from its Barzolvolimab Phase 1b study at EAACI 2022.
- Endo International plc ENDP fell 14.4% to $0.3976 after the company announced topline results from its Phase 2 study of collagenase clostridium histolyticum (CCH) in participants with adhesive capsulitis (AC) of the shoulder (frozen shoulder).
- Yoshitsu Co., Ltd TKLF dropped 14.2% to $1.45.
- Acutus Medical, Inc. AFIB declined 14% to $0.9638. Acutus Medical recently announced the commercial launch of its left-heart access products.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO fell 13.3% to $0.2392.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM dropped 12.3% to $0.99.
- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. JZXN fell 12.1% to $0.7713.
- Kalera Public Limited Company KAL dropped 10.4% to $5.28.
- Amarin Corporation plc AMRN fell 9.4% to $1.35. Amarin announced REDUCE-IT exploratory post hoc biomarker sub-analysis showed relatively small changes in inflammatory markers between icosapent ethyl and placebo.
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB fell 7.2% to $1.03 after jumping 77% on Thursday. Revelation Biosciences recently announced completion of dosing for Phase 1b CLEAR clinical study of REVTx-99b for treatment of allergic rhinitis.
- Biophytis S.A. BPTS shares fell 7% to $1.00 after the company announced the drawing of the second tranche of Ornane under the 2021 Atlas contract for €4 million.
- Micron Technology, Inc. MU fell 5.4% to $52.28. Micron reported upbeat financial results for its third quarter, but issued weak guidance for its fourth quarter.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Mid-Day MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas