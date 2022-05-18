41 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

by

Gainers Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. DPSI shares jumped 83.2% to $8.74. DecisionPoint Systems recently reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 22.7% year-on-year to $19.7 million.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. AFI jumped 30.6% to $0.3846 after receiving approval for additional financing.

Verb Technology Company, Inc.. VERB rose 24% to $0.5278 after jumping around 30% on Tuesday.

DLocal Limited DLO gained 21.4% to $23.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

Bright Green Corp. BGXX rose 20.2% to $30.37. Bright Green Corporation, went public on the NASDAQ Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. plant-touching company to list on a major U.S. stock exchange.

FTC Solar, Inc. FTCI gained 16.2% to $4.02.

TDCX Inc. TDCX jumped 15.4% to $13.49. TDCX is expected to announce its Q1 unaudited financial results on May 25, 2022.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE rose 15.3% to $3.30. Faraday Future recently posted a FY22 loss of $2.21 per share.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. BBIG gained 15% to $3.3150.

Agrify Corporation AGFY jumped 13.7% to $2.97. Agrify recently reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and reaffirmed FY22 sales guidance.

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. OST gained 13.4% to $2.63.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation MX gained 13.3% to $19.64 after Korea's Maeil Economic Daily reported LX to join with Carlyle in a roughly $1.18 billion bid for MagnaChip Semiconductor.

National CineMedia, Inc. NCMI rose 12.4% to $1.63. National CineMedia's 13G Filing from AMC Entertainment showed a new 6.8% stake in the company.

The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX gained 12.1% to $63.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

Lordstown Motors Corp. RIDE surged 11.5% to $2.6650. Lordstown Motors CFO acknowledged difficulties in sustaining the business for at least another year after selling its factory to Apple supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. DNMR jumped 11.3% to $4.9450. Danimer Scientific recently posted a Q1 net loss of $26.4 million.

OTR Acquisition Corp. OTRA shares gained 10.4% to $11.33. OTR Acquisition, last week, completed its merger vote with Comera Life Sciences.

World Fuel Services Corporation INT jumped 10.4% to $26.43.

Hyzon Motors Inc. HYZN rose 8.2% to $4.2720. Hyzon Motors recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.03 per share.

The Container Store Group, Inc. TCS gained 7.6% to $7.76 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued FY23 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

gained 7.6% to $7.76 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued FY23 sales guidance above analyst estimates. GreenBox POS GBOX rose 7.5% to $2.15 after dipping 24% on Tuesday. The company recently reported a rise in quarterly sales.

Losers Baudax Bio, Inc. BXRX shares fell 29.5% to $0.8308 after the company reported a $2.0 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

Target Corporation TGT shares dipped 25% to $161.42 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings and also reported a drop in operating income margin rate.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. VEDU fell 24.5% to $18.88. Visionary Education recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.

Triumph Group, Inc. TGI fell 20.9% to $17.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Okyo Pharma Ltd. ADR OKYO declined 19.6% to $2.91. The company recently priced its IPO at $4 per ADS.

Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR dropped 17.3% to $129.18 alongside several other retailers after Target announced worse-than-expected earnings results.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. WOOF fell 16.4% to $16.07. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $21.

Shoe Carnival, Inc. SCVL declined 16.2% to $26.57 following Q1 results.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ dropped 15.2% to $54.06.

European Wax Center, Inc. EWCZ declined 14.4% to $22.05. European Wax Center reported the launch of public offering of Class A common stock.

Dillard's, Inc. DDS fell 13.8% to $278.90.

Big Lots, Inc. BIG dipped 13.6% to $28.39.

Dollar General Corporation DG dropped 13.3% to $197.28 in sympathy with Target after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and a reported a drop in operating income margin rate.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT declined 12.8% to $80.96. Boot Barn recently reported Q4 EPS results were higher year over year.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM dropped 12.3% to $112.76.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO declined 10.7% to $33.01.

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI fell 9.3% to $38.65. United Natural Foods said COO Eric Dorne will retire from the company in late October.

Saia, Inc. SAIA dropped 8.9% to $189.03. Morgan Stanley maintained Saia with an Underweight and lowered the price target from $204 to $190.

Doximity, Inc. DOCS shares fell 8.8% to $30.80 after the company issued Q1 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. RMTI fell 7.3% to $1.92. Rockwell Medical recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.84 per share.

