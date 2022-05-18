41 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. DPSI shares jumped 83.2% to $8.74. DecisionPoint Systems recently reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 22.7% year-on-year to $19.7 million.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. AFI jumped 30.6% to $0.3846 after receiving approval for additional financing.
- Verb Technology Company, Inc.. VERB rose 24% to $0.5278 after jumping around 30% on Tuesday.
- DLocal Limited DLO gained 21.4% to $23.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Bright Green Corp. BGXX rose 20.2% to $30.37. Bright Green Corporation, went public on the NASDAQ Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. plant-touching company to list on a major U.S. stock exchange.
- FTC Solar, Inc. FTCI gained 16.2% to $4.02.
- TDCX Inc. TDCX jumped 15.4% to $13.49. TDCX is expected to announce its Q1 unaudited financial results on May 25, 2022.
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE rose 15.3% to $3.30. Faraday Future recently posted a FY22 loss of $2.21 per share.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. BBIG gained 15% to $3.3150.
- Agrify Corporation AGFY jumped 13.7% to $2.97. Agrify recently reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and reaffirmed FY22 sales guidance.
- Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. OST gained 13.4% to $2.63.
- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation MX gained 13.3% to $19.64 after Korea's Maeil Economic Daily reported LX to join with Carlyle in a roughly $1.18 billion bid for MagnaChip Semiconductor.
- National CineMedia, Inc. NCMI rose 12.4% to $1.63. National CineMedia’s 13G Filing from AMC Entertainment showed a new 6.8% stake in the company.
- The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX gained 12.1% to $63.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Lordstown Motors Corp.RIDE surged 11.5% to $2.6650. Lordstown Motors CFO acknowledged difficulties in sustaining the business for at least another year after selling its factory to Apple supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd.
- Danimer Scientific, Inc. DNMR jumped 11.3% to $4.9450. Danimer Scientific recently posted a Q1 net loss of $26.4 million.
- OTR Acquisition Corp. OTRA shares gained 10.4% to $11.33. OTR Acquisition, last week, completed its merger vote with Comera Life Sciences.
- World Fuel Services Corporation INT jumped 10.4% to $26.43.
- Hyzon Motors Inc. HYZN rose 8.2% to $4.2720. Hyzon Motors recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.03 per share.
- The Container Store Group, Inc. TCS gained 7.6% to $7.76 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued FY23 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- GreenBox POS GBOX rose 7.5% to $2.15 after dipping 24% on Tuesday. The company recently reported a rise in quarterly sales.
Losers
- Baudax Bio, Inc. BXRX shares fell 29.5% to $0.8308 after the company reported a $2.0 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Target Corporation TGT shares dipped 25% to $161.42 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings and also reported a drop in operating income margin rate.
- Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. VEDU fell 24.5% to $18.88. Visionary Education recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Triumph Group, Inc. TGI fell 20.9% to $17.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Okyo Pharma Ltd. ADR OKYO declined 19.6% to $2.91. The company recently priced its IPO at $4 per ADS.
- Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR dropped 17.3% to $129.18 alongside several other retailers after Target announced worse-than-expected earnings results.
- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. WOOF fell 16.4% to $16.07. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $21.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. SCVL declined 16.2% to $26.57 following Q1 results.
- BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ dropped 15.2% to $54.06.
- European Wax Center, Inc. EWCZ declined 14.4% to $22.05. European Wax Center reported the launch of public offering of Class A common stock.
- Dillard's, Inc. DDS fell 13.8% to $278.90.
- Big Lots, Inc. BIG dipped 13.6% to $28.39.
- Dollar General Corporation DG dropped 13.3% to $197.28 in sympathy with Target after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and a reported a drop in operating income margin rate.
- Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT declined 12.8% to $80.96. Boot Barn recently reported Q4 EPS results were higher year over year.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM dropped 12.3% to $112.76.
- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO declined 10.7% to $33.01.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI fell 9.3% to $38.65. United Natural Foods said COO Eric Dorne will retire from the company in late October.
- Saia, Inc. SAIA dropped 8.9% to $189.03. Morgan Stanley maintained Saia with an Underweight and lowered the price target from $204 to $190.
- Doximity, Inc. DOCS shares fell 8.8% to $30.80 after the company issued Q1 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. RMTI fell 7.3% to $1.92. Rockwell Medical recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.84 per share.
