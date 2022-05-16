41 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

by

Gainers Data Storage Corporation DTST shares jumped 51.1% to $3.4750 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results.

rose 39% to $2.32 after gaining around 10% on Friday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE gained 24.4% to $3.06. Faraday Future posted a FY22 loss of $2.21 per share, versus a loss of $0.94 per share in FY21.

gained 24.4% to $3.06. Faraday Future posted a FY22 loss of $2.21 per share, versus a loss of $0.94 per share in FY21. Griffon Corporation GFF gained 22.3% to $29.74. Griffon announced review of strategic alternatives.

gained 22.3% to $29.74. Griffon announced review of strategic alternatives. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. PRAX surged 21.3% to $12.55.

surged 21.3% to $12.55. Carver Bancorp, Inc. CARV jumped 18.8% to $9.63.

jumped 18.8% to $9.63. Clear Secure, Inc. YOU jumped 18.2% to $33.42 after the company announced better-than-expected financial expectations for the upcoming quarter and announced a $100M buyback plan.

jumped 18.2% to $33.42 after the company announced better-than-expected financial expectations for the upcoming quarter and announced a $100M buyback plan. iQIYI, Inc. IQ shares gained 18% to $3.5050. JP Morgan upgraded iQIYI from Underweight to Overweight and raised the price target from $2 to $8.

shares gained 18% to $3.5050. JP Morgan upgraded iQIYI from Underweight to Overweight and raised the price target from $2 to $8. Sonendo, Inc. SONX jumped 18% to $3.0679.

gained 17.8% to $3.50. JP Morgan upgraded iQIYI from Underweight to Overweight and raised the price target from $2 to $8. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ORIC rose 17.4% to $3.30. ORIC Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.59 per share.

rose 17.4% to $3.30. ORIC Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.59 per share. CorMedix Inc. CRMD gained 15.9% to $3.79. CorMedix recently reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

gained 15.9% to $3.79. CorMedix recently reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results. Sundial Growers Inc. SNDL rose 15.6% to $0.4440. Delta 9 Cannabis released financial and operating results for the three-month period ending March 31, 2022, reporting net revenue of $12.5 million.

rose 15.6% to $0.4440. Delta 9 Cannabis released financial and operating results for the three-month period ending March 31, 2022, reporting net revenue of $12.5 million. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation GTEC gained 15.5% to $3.19. Greenland Technologies reported a first-quarter FY22 revenue increase of 19% to $29.3 million, beating the consensus of $24.36 million.

gained 15.5% to $3.19. Greenland Technologies reported a first-quarter FY22 revenue increase of 19% to $29.3 million, beating the consensus of $24.36 million. Rattler Midstream LP RTLR gained 15.3% to $14.81 after Diamondback Energy announced it would acquire publicly held shares of Rattler Midstream for 0.113 shares of Diamondback Energy.

gained 15.3% to $14.81 after Diamondback Energy announced it would acquire publicly held shares of Rattler Midstream for 0.113 shares of Diamondback Energy. Nephros, Inc. NEPH surged 15.1% to $2.36. Nephros recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and withdrew its FY22 revenue guidance.

surged 15.1% to $2.36. Nephros recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and withdrew its FY22 revenue guidance. ManTech International Corporation MANT rose 14.9% to $94.22. Carlyle announced plans to acquire ManTech in all-cash transaction valued at $4.2 billion.

rose 14.9% to $94.22. Carlyle announced plans to acquire ManTech in all-cash transaction valued at $4.2 billion. Benson Hill, Inc. BHIL gained 14.7% to $3.4550 following strong quarterly results.

gained 14.7% to $3.4550 following strong quarterly results. Teekay Tankers Ltd. TNK surged 13.4% to $18.13. The company recently released quarterly results.

surged 13.4% to $18.13. The company recently released quarterly results. Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE shares rose 12.3% to $19.09 after JetBlue appealed directly to Spirit shareholders for consideration of JetBlue's acquisition offer of the company at $30 per share.

shares rose 12.3% to $19.09 after JetBlue appealed directly to Spirit shareholders for consideration of JetBlue's acquisition offer of the company at $30 per share. Tidewater Inc. TDW climbed 11.6% to $23.76.

climbed 11.6% to $23.76. Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB rose 11.6% to $0.3324.

rose 11.6% to $0.3324. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ANPC rose 9.6% to $0.3331 after gaining around 10% on Friday.

rose 9.6% to $0.3331 after gaining around 10% on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CASI rose 8.7% to $0.3794. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained CASI Pharmaceuticals with a Buy and lowered the price target from $4 to $3.

rose 8.7% to $0.3794. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained CASI Pharmaceuticals with a Buy and lowered the price target from $4 to $3. Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD rose 6.4% to $0.6199. Needham maintained Fast Radius with a Buy and lowered the price target from $4 to $3.

Losers Chimerix, Inc. CMRX shares dipped 61.3% to $1.64. Emergent BioSolutions Inc EBS agreed to acquire Chimerix’s exclusive worldwide rights to Tembexa (brincidofovir), the first FDA-approved antiviral for all age groups for smallpox.

shares dipped 61.3% to $1.64. agreed to acquire Chimerix’s exclusive worldwide rights to Tembexa (brincidofovir), the first FDA-approved antiviral for all age groups for smallpox. Iris Energy Limited IREN shares fell 37% to $4.85 after jumping around 17% on Friday. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly sales.

shares fell 37% to $4.85 after jumping around 17% on Friday. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly sales. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. ELYM dropped 29% to $3.1255 after the company reported a Q1 loss of $0.50 per share.

dropped 29% to $3.1255 after the company reported a Q1 loss of $0.50 per share. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited PT fell 26.4% to $1.7105.

fell 26.4% to $1.7105. ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY fell 23.1% to $0.3921 after jumping 155% on Friday.

fell 23.1% to $0.3921 after jumping 155% on Friday. Lucira Health, Inc. LHDX declined 19.5% to $2.14. Lucira Health recently posted Q1 adjusted net income of $16.668 million.

declined 19.5% to $2.14. Lucira Health recently posted Q1 adjusted net income of $16.668 million. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA shares fell 19% to $0.3638 after gaining around 9% on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics posted a Q1 loss of $0.35 per share.

shares fell 19% to $0.3638 after gaining around 9% on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics posted a Q1 loss of $0.35 per share. PolarityTE, Inc. PTE fell 18.7% to $0.1718 after jumping around 45% on Friday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to PolarityTE’s PTE SkinTE under the its open investigational new drug application (IND).

fell 18.7% to $0.1718 after jumping around 45% on Friday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to PolarityTE’s SkinTE under the its open investigational new drug application (IND). Nu Holdings Ltd. NU dipped 15.4% to $4.0750.

dipped 15.4% to $4.0750. Molecular Data Inc. MKD fell 15.2% to $0.1035 after jumping around 35% on Friday.

fell 15.2% to $0.1035 after jumping around 35% on Friday. InnovAge Holding Corp. INNV dipped 14.2% to $4.3995. Baird downgraded InnovAge Holding from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $6 to $5.

dipped 14.2% to $4.3995. Baird downgraded InnovAge Holding from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $6 to $5. Actelis Networks, Inc. ASNS fell 12.9% to $2.0898. The company recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.

fell 12.9% to $2.0898. The company recently priced its IPO at $4 per share. Cyngn Inc. CYN declined 11.8% to $2.90.

declined 11.8% to $2.90. Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV dropped 11.6% to $5.00. Blue Water Vaccines reported a Q1 loss of $0.34 per share.

dropped 11.6% to $5.00. Blue Water Vaccines reported a Q1 loss of $0.34 per share. Humacyte, Inc. HUMA fell 11.5% to $4.75. Humacyte posted a Q1 loss of $0.19 per share.

fell 11.5% to $4.75. Humacyte posted a Q1 loss of $0.19 per share. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated DBD fell 7.4% to $3.2850 after jumping 15% on Friday.

