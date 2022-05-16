QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

41 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 16, 2022 12:10 PM | 5 min read

Gainers

  • Data Storage Corporation DTST shares jumped 51.1% to $3.4750 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results.
  • AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI rose 39% to $2.32 after gaining around 10% on Friday.
  • Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE gained 24.4% to $3.06. Faraday Future posted a FY22 loss of $2.21 per share, versus a loss of $0.94 per share in FY21.
  • Griffon Corporation GFF gained 22.3% to $29.74. Griffon announced review of strategic alternatives.
  • Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. PRAX surged 21.3% to $12.55.
  • Carver Bancorp, Inc. CARV jumped 18.8% to $9.63.
  • Clear Secure, Inc. YOU jumped 18.2% to $33.42 after the company announced better-than-expected financial expectations for the upcoming quarter and announced a $100M buyback plan.
  • iQIYI, Inc. IQ shares gained 18% to $3.5050. JP Morgan upgraded iQIYI from Underweight to Overweight and raised the price target from $2 to $8.
  • Sonendo, Inc. SONX jumped 18% to $3.0679.
  • iQIYI, Inc. IQ gained 17.8% to $3.50. JP Morgan upgraded iQIYI from Underweight to Overweight and raised the price target from $2 to $8.
  • ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ORIC rose 17.4% to $3.30. ORIC Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.59 per share.
  • CorMedix Inc. CRMD gained 15.9% to $3.79. CorMedix recently reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Sundial Growers Inc. SNDL rose 15.6% to $0.4440. Delta 9 Cannabis released financial and operating results for the three-month period ending March 31, 2022, reporting net revenue of $12.5 million.
  • Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation GTEC gained 15.5% to $3.19. Greenland Technologies reported a first-quarter FY22 revenue increase of 19% to $29.3 million, beating the consensus of $24.36 million.
  • Rattler Midstream LP RTLR gained 15.3% to $14.81 after Diamondback Energy announced it would acquire publicly held shares of Rattler Midstream for 0.113 shares of Diamondback Energy.
  • Nephros, Inc. NEPH surged 15.1% to $2.36. Nephros recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and withdrew its FY22 revenue guidance.
  • ManTech International Corporation MANT rose 14.9% to $94.22. Carlyle announced plans to acquire ManTech in all-cash transaction valued at $4.2 billion.
  • Benson Hill, Inc. BHIL gained 14.7% to $3.4550 following strong quarterly results.
  • Teekay Tankers Ltd. TNK surged 13.4% to $18.13. The company recently released quarterly results.
  • Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE shares rose 12.3% to $19.09 after JetBlue appealed directly to Spirit shareholders for consideration of JetBlue's acquisition offer of the company at $30 per share.
  • Tidewater Inc. TDW climbed 11.6% to $23.76.
  • Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB rose 11.6% to $0.3324.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ANPC rose 9.6% to $0.3331 after gaining around 10% on Friday.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CASI rose 8.7% to $0.3794. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained CASI Pharmaceuticals with a Buy and lowered the price target from $4 to $3.
  • Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD rose 6.4% to $0.6199. Needham maintained Fast Radius with a Buy and lowered the price target from $4 to $3.


Losers

  • Chimerix, Inc. CMRX shares dipped 61.3% to $1.64. Emergent BioSolutions Inc EBS agreed to acquire Chimerix’s exclusive worldwide rights to Tembexa (brincidofovir), the first FDA-approved antiviral for all age groups for smallpox.
  • Iris Energy Limited IREN shares fell 37% to $4.85 after jumping around 17% on Friday. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly sales.
  • Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. ELYM dropped 29% to $3.1255 after the company reported a Q1 loss of $0.50 per share.
  • Pintec Technology Holdings Limited PT fell 26.4% to $1.7105.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY fell 23.1% to $0.3921 after jumping 155% on Friday.
  • Lucira Health, Inc. LHDX declined 19.5% to $2.14. Lucira Health recently posted Q1 adjusted net income of $16.668 million.
  • Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA shares fell 19% to $0.3638 after gaining around 9% on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics posted a Q1 loss of $0.35 per share.
  • PolarityTE, Inc. PTE fell 18.7% to $0.1718 after jumping around 45% on Friday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to PolarityTE’s PTE SkinTE under the its open investigational new drug application (IND).
  • Nu Holdings Ltd. NU dipped 15.4% to $4.0750.
  • Molecular Data Inc. MKD fell 15.2% to $0.1035 after jumping around 35% on Friday.
  • InnovAge Holding Corp. INNV dipped 14.2% to $4.3995. Baird downgraded InnovAge Holding from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $6 to $5.
  • Actelis Networks, Inc. ASNS fell 12.9% to $2.0898. The company recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.
  • Cyngn Inc. CYN declined 11.8% to $2.90.
  • Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV dropped 11.6% to $5.00. Blue Water Vaccines reported a Q1 loss of $0.34 per share.
  • Humacyte, Inc. HUMA fell 11.5% to $4.75. Humacyte posted a Q1 loss of $0.19 per share.
  • Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated DBD fell 7.4% to $3.2850 after jumping 15% on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Information TechnologyIT Consulting & Other ServicesMid-Day MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas