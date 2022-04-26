34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc. (NASDAQ: AVDL) shares gained 36.3% to $5.74. Shares closed down 36% on Monday, seemingly on no news. Avadel issued a press release Tuesday morning that highlighted the company was not aware of any new information related to the company's FT218 New Drug Application that would have caused the stock to move.
- Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NYSE: SKYH) gained 27.5% to $11.84 after jumping 16% on Monday.
- Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) gained 20.8% to $36.00.
- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) shares gained 19.5% to $17.96 following a Korea Economic Daily report titled "Korea's LX Group seeks to acquire Magnachip Semiconductor."
- Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) gained 13.5% to $149.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) shares rose 12.5% to $1.12 after dropping around 5% on Monday.
- PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) jumped 12.5% to $3.87.
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) gained 11.1% to $6.99 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) jumped 10.7% to $274.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) rose 7.2% to $0.1455 after declining 4% on Monday.
- O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) gained 6.9% to $14.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) jumped 6.7% to $190.85 after the company reported Q1 financial results and raised its buyback program by $2 billion.
- Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) gained 6.3% to $165.79 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) rose 5.1% to $1.87 after the company announced the receipt of $85 million in cash from Tronox pursuant to its settlement agreement with Tronox.
Losers
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) shares dipped 50.5% to $9.30 after the company announced topline results from the Phase 2 IDEAL study of PN-943 in moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC) patients.
- JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: JCSE) fell 18.7% to $15.14. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) dropped 18.7% to $2.8950.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares fell 17.2% to $0.57 after jumping 46% on Monday.
- Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) fell 15.4% to $1.59 after reporting FY21 results.
- Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX) dropped 15.2% to $15.88 as the company reported pricing of upsized public offering of common stock.
- Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) fell 15% to $3.9050 following Q1 results.
- Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACON) dipped 13.6% to $2.2015. The company recently priced its IPO at $4.35 per share.
- ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) shares fell 13.6% to $1.45. Erytech Pharma shares jumped around 38% on Monday after the company announced it has sold its U.S. cell therapy manufacturing facility to Catalent For $44.5 million.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) fell 13% to $5.28. Stifel downgraded NextDecade from Hold to Sell and raised the price target from $2 to $4.
- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) dropped 13% to $34.50 following Q1 earnings.
- Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) declined 11.3% to $5.90. Nuvve Holding filed for mixed shelf of up to $100 million.
- Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) fell 11.2% to $1.82.
- Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) dropped 11.2% to $3.5599. Sunshine Biopharma recently reported it filed a provisional patent application in the US covering the recently communicated mRNA molecules found in pre-clinical trials to be effective at destroying cancer cells grown in culture.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) dipped 10.3% to $80.58 as the company reported first-quarter FY22 adjusted revenue of $16.3 billion flat year-over-year and organic revenues of $16.43 billion, up 1% Y/Y.
- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) fell 10.1% to $124.69 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) dipped 7.8% to $919.26.
- TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE: TBI) dipped 7.7% to $26.71 following Q1 results.
- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) fell 7.6% to $98.60 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) fell 5.9% to $30.48 after the company reported a 28% drop in pre-tax profits for the first three months of 2022.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas