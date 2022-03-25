 Skip to main content

34 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 7:03am   Comments
Gainers

  • Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) rose 40.5% to $2.22 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and reaffirmed FY22 guidance.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares rose 32.1% to $0.80 in pre-market trading. Greenlane is expected to host Q4 conference call on March 31, 2022.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) rose 28.5% to $3.52 in pre-market trading after jumping over 30% on Thursday.
  • Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) rose 22.1% to $0.3418 in pre-market trading. Neptune Wellness Solutions recently closed its $8,000,000 registered direct offering.
  • Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 22.1% to $0.9139 in pre-market trading after jumping 23% on Thursday.
  • AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: AMTD) rose 18.2% to $2.98 in pre-market trading.
  • CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) shares rose 17.7% to $0.40 in pre-market trading. CohBar is expected to release its Q4 financial results on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
  • cbdMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: YCBD) rose 16.4% to $1.27 in pre-market trading after jumping 31% on Thursday.
  • Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 16.3% to $8.11 in pre-market trading after surging around 22% on Thursday.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) rose 15.4% to $0.5779 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Thursday.
  • Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) rose 13.7% to $2.31 in pre-market trading.
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) rose 13.3% to $4.58 in pre-market trading on continued strength following a report indicating The House Rules Committee has scheduled a Monday-afternoon meeting to prep federal marijuana legalization bill for floor action.
  • Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) rose 12.3% to $1.28 in pre-market trading.
  • IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) rose 12.1% to $2.23 in pre-market trading. IM Cannabis is expected to report Q4 financial results on Wednesday, March 30.
  • Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) rose 11.9% to $8.84 in pre-market trading on continued strength following a report indicating The House Rules Committee has scheduled a Monday-afternoon meeting to prep federal marijuana legalization bill for floor action.
  • India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares rose 11.5% to $1.06 in pre-market trading after jumping 10% on Thursday.
  • HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) rose 11.3% to $0.7688 in pre-market trading.
  • Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) rose 11.1% to $12.25 in pre-market trading after gaining around 20% on Thursday.
  • Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) rose 9.5% to $3.01 in pre-market trading.

Losers

  • MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) shares fell 42% to $1.05 in pre-market trading after the company provided an update on its PI3K inhibitor drug candidate zandelisib following a meeting with the FDA. The company does not plan to submit an FDA marketing application based on the single arm Phase 2 TIDAL study, following discouragement from the agency.
  • The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) fell 17.5% to $4.98 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTNB) shares fell 17.3% to $0.72 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 15% on Thursday.
  • NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTWK) shares fell 16.4% to $3.36 in pre-market trading.
  • Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) fell 14% to $15.46 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
  • Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) fell 11.3% to $6.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) shares fell 10.8% to $1.55 in pre-market trading. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 27% on Thursday after the company announced it signed a definitive collaboration agreement for the development of a pipeline of innovative nanosized antibody therapies.
  • CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE: CTEK) fell 10.4% to $1.34 in pre-market trading after the company said FY21 sales results were lower than the previous year.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) fell 9.7% to $5.82 in pre-market trading.
  • Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) fell 9.4% to $1.41 in pre-market trading. Huize recently reported its Q4 earnings results and announced a $5 million buyback.
  • SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) fell 9.2% to $5.72 in pre-market trading as the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter and issued weak sales guidance. The company also said it acquired SightPlan Inc. on March 22 for $135 million.
  • DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) fell 9% to $3.46 in pre-market trading.
  • Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) fell 8.6% to $6.26 in pre-market trading as the company reported pricing of upsized public offering of Class A common stock.
  • 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) fell 7.7% to $2.98 in pre-market trading.
  • NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) fell 5.1% to $20.86 in pre-market trading. Nio reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company's first-quarter guidance suggested sequentially flat to slightly higher deliveries and below-consensus revenues.

