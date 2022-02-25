 Skip to main content

32 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 6:26am   Comments
32 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) rose 54.6% to $7.48 in pre-market trading after gaining around 119% on Thursday. The company recently announced a $12 million private placement.
  • KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE: KAR) rose 47.9% to $20.25 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to sell its ADESA U.S. physical auction business to Carvana for $2.2 billion.
  • Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) rose 31.2% to $19.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) rose 16% to $148.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) shares rose 16% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Thursday. Hudson Capital recently announced it combined with Freight App, adopted its leadership team and US headquarters.
  • Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares rose 15.2% to $109.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) rose 14.3% to $19.08 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) rose 11% to $19.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported it will explore strategic alternatives. The company also reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE: TKAT) rose 10.7% to $2.49 in pre-market trading. Takung Art, last month, appointed Mr. Kuangtao Wang as Co-Chief Executive Officer.
  • IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) rose 10% to $5.72 in pre-market trading after climbing 27% on Thursday.
  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) rose 9.7% to $38.00 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) rose 7.6% to $1.69 in pre-market trading after surging 39% on Thursday.
  • Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) rose 6.7% to $0.1782 in pre-market trading.

Losers

  • Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) shares fell 46.8% to $2.33 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $10.0 million public offering.
  • LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) fell 30.7% to $16.88 in pre-market trading after the company Q4 results and issued weak sales forecast.
  • Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) shares fell 26.7% to $33.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results. The company also issued Q1 adjusted EPS and sales and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM) fell 19.7% to $0.3002 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.
  • TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) fell 17.2% to $9.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM) shares fell 15.5% to $9.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 GAAP EPS and sales results.
  • Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 14.7% to $3.02 in pre-market trading after the company said Q4 sales results were lower year over year.
  • Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) fell 13.7% to $227.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued FY22 guidance.
  • Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) fell 11.7% to $29.44 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS results.
  • OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares fell 11.5% to $2.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares fell 11.3% to $2.98 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares fell 10.5% to $0.40 in pre-market trading. T2 Biosystems rcently reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) fell 10.5% to $9.83 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) fell 10% to $44.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) fell 9.2% to $91.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) fell 8.9% to $50.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS results.
  • Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) fell 8.7% to $4.60 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) shares fell 8.1% to $9.18 in pre-market trading.
  • Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) fell 7% to $1.06 in pre-market trading after jumping over 10% on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

