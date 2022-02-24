 Skip to main content

44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 12:02pm   Comments
44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) shares climbed 66.7% to $12.55 following a 16% surge on Wednesday.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) rose 45.2% to $0.8622 after jumping more than 30% on Wednesday.
  • South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SJI) gained 40.2% to $32.91 after the company announced it will be acquired by the Infrastructure Investments Fund. South Jersey Industries also reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE: SNMP) shares climbed 38% to $0.5657 after climbing 19% on Wednesday.
  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) rose 34.1% to $1.52 after gaining around 41% on Wednesday.
  • Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) shares climbed 33% to $38.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 adjusted EPS and sales guidance and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) rose 22.1% to $1.02 after gaining around 43% on Wednesday.
  • Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) gained 18% to $3.0882. Barnwell Industries recently posted Q1 EPS of $0.11.
  • U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) shares rose 17.3% to $1.1118. US Well Services recently reported finalization of electric frac contract with Olympus Energy.
  • Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) surged 16.1% to $25.79 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
  • TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) gained 16% to $14.67 following strong quarterly sales.
  • WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) rose 15.3% to $5.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) gained 13% to $11.44 following strong quarterly sales.
  • Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) jumped 13% to $4.36 on strong quarterly sales.
  • Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) gained 10.1% to $120.61 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • Tremor International Ltd (NYSE: TRMR) rose 10% to $14.02. Tremor International recently said it has increased TV data reach to 44 million US households.
  • Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE: HUSA) gained 6% to $1.5378 after jumping 14% on Wednesday.

Check out this: Tesla And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Losers

  • Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares tumbled 54.2% to $15.58 amid Russian market weakness following Russia-Ukraine escalation.
  • HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ: HHR) fell 50.4% to $17.08.
  • AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: AMTD) fell 47% to $3.6401. AMTD International shares jumped 78% on Wednesday following the company's completion of its purchase of a majority stake in AMTD Digital.
  • Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: OZON) fell 41% to $8.97 after dipping 13% on Wednesday.
  • Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) dipped 37.2% to $1.30 as the company reported the pricing of its public offering.
  • Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) fell 34.4% to $1.90 after declining 6% on Wednesday.
  • Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) fell 30% to $2.5299 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) shares fell 29.2% to $1.43 after the company issued an update on regulatory review of arimoclomol in the European Union.
  • Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) dipped 25% to $34.43 after the company issued a weak Q1 forecast.
  • Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) dropped 22.8% to $4.6850. S&P Dow Jones Indices said Zimmer BioMet spinoff ZimVie will replace Tabula Rasa Healthcare in S&P SmallCap 600.
  • EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) dipped 21.8% to $19.11. EchoStar posted a Q4 net loss of $80.083 million.
  • Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) dropped 21.7% to $13.69.
  • MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) dipped 19.4% to $2.9450 after the company gave an update on the Tyvaso DPI New Drug Application.
  • Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) shares fell 18.8% to $28.23 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued weak guidance.
  • Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) dipped 18% to $21.51 following weak quarterly sales.
  • Missfresh Limited (NYSE: MF) dropped 17% to $1.95
  • Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) shares fell 15% to $1.7680 after jumping 35% on Wednesday.
  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) dipped 14.7% to $34.51 after reporting a decline in quarterly earnings.
  • Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) dipped 14% to $13.23 following Q4 results.
  • Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) fell 13.3% to $2.4250 following Q4 results.
  • Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) dropped 11.8% to $12.66 amid overall market weakness following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has driven global macroeconomic uncertainty.
  • voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) dropped 11% to $4.20.
  • NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) fell 10.8% to $75.03 after the company issued Q4 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) shares fell 10.3% to $0.5925 after dropping over 4% on Wednesday.
  • Renovare Environmental, Inc. (NASDAQ: RENO) fell 8.8% to $0.4014.
  • TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) shares fell 8.2% to $0.1919.
  • Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) fell 7.3% to $0.3244.

Also check this out: Insiders Buying Incyte And 2 More Stocks.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

