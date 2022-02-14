32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) shares jumped 51.9% to $5.53. Collegium Pharmaceutical will acquire BioDelivery Sciences International at $5.60 per share in an all-cash transaction, corresponding to an equity value of approximately $604 million.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) jumped 28.8% to $0.5474 after declining 6% on Friday.
- Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) gained 24.3% to $22.86 as private equity firm CD&R offered to acquire all outstanding shares it does not already own of Cornerstone Building Brands for $24.65 per share in cash.
- Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) surged 23.2% to $7.78 after the company announced a partnership with Allied Universal to provide autonomous security robots.
- TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) shares gained 22.8% to $2.6050. The company’s shares dropped 50% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $4.25 per ADS.
- Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ASAX) surged 16.4% to $9.74 after the company, HotelPlanner and Reservations.com mutually agreed to terminate their business combination agreement.
- Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA) jumped 15.6% to $19.95 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) surged 14.3% to $20.10 after the company announced it will acquire BioDelivery Sciences.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) gained 12.8% to $6.60.
- Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) surged 10.4% to $20.32. Freshworks recently reported Q4 earnings results.
- BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) surged 9.5% to $3.45.
- VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) gained 9.2% to $8.27. Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Vtex with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $10.
- UserTesting, Inc. (NYSE: USER) jumped 8.3% to $9.32. UserTesting is expected to announce Q4 financial results on February 28, 2022.
- DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) gained 7.3% to $4.28. Bernstein initiated coverage of DiDi Global with an Outperform rating and $6.20 price target, implying an upside of 55.4%.
Losers
- Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) shares dipped 34% to $6.15. Dave recently appointed Michael Pope to Board of Directors.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) dropped 29.2% to $27.25 as the company disclosed senior management changes. The company’s President Peter Levy will succeed Mark Tkach as COO.
- Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHG) declined 23% to $2.94. Bright Health Group is expected to report Q4 financial results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
- Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) dropped 17.6% to $130.40. JP Morgan maintained Sea with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $420 to $250.
- Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) fell 16.2% to $51.78. Gravity reported prelim FY21 consolidated revenue of KRW414 billion.
- Weber Inc. (NYSE: WEBR) fell 16.1% to $8.76 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: MODD) fell 15% to $3.62. Modular Medical shares jumped around 15% on Friday following its recent uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market on Thursday.
- InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) shares fell 14.6% to $7.00 after jumping 22% on Friday. Intercure recently reported preliminary Q4 revenue.
- BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) dipped 13.6% to $14.06.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) dropped 12.9% to $140.52. The European Medicines Agency's safety committee is reviewing reports of heavy menstrual bleeding and absence of menstruation after COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer / BioNTech, and Moderna.
- Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) fell 11.7% to $7.51.
- Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) dipped 10.5% to $6.36.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dropped 9.4% to $81.95. Novavax recently said that its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine was 80% overall effective against COVID-19 in a late-stage trial testing the shot in teens aged 12 to 17 years.
- IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) shares fell 8.5% to $2.66. IceCure Medical recently said it sees preliminary FY21 revenues of $4.1 million, up from $3.9 million year-over-year.
- CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) dropped 8% to $70.38.
- Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) fell 8% to $5.92. Hindenburg Research recently issued a bearish report on Standard Lithium.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) fell 6.8% to $2.2550. The FDA recently approved the company’s Eversense E3 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) fell 6% to $0.2072. Zosano Pharma recently announced pricing of a $15.4 million public offering of common stock and warrants.
