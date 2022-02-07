32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) jumped 191.2% to $9.47. The company, on Friday, priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH) shares jumped 51% to $18.12 following its recent listing on NASDAQ.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) surged 28.6% to $6.11 after the company said it expects FY22 sales to exceed RMB150 million.
- CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) jumped 27.8% to $16.33 following reports the company's merger partner Rumble has offered Joe Rogan $100 million over four years to join its platform.
- Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKKT) shares gained 26.6% to $5.48.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) jumped 25% to $3.18 after the company announced a strategic political partnership with Campaign Nucleus.
- Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY) gained 23.5% to $9.40.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) rose 16.9% to $28.75 following a report from the Wall Street Journal that e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has approached the connected fitness company about a potential acquisition.
- IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) shares rose 16.6% to $3.30. IceCure Medical recently said it sees preliminary FY21 revenues of $4.1 million.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) gained 16.6% to $25.33 after the company announced a merger agreement with Frontier Group. The company also reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) gained 13.7% to $2.9467.
- Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) jumped 13.3% to $6.21.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE: HUT) rose 12.9% to $7.32 after jumping 12% on Friday.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) gained 11.6% to $3.83.
- Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) rose 11.4% to $4.2450 after jumping around 12% on Friday.
- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) gained 10.8% to $97.82 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) rose 10% to $2.20 after gaining around 7% on Friday.
- Elevate Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELVT) rose 9.8% to $3.37. Elevate is expected to report Q4 earnings on February 15, 2022.
- ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) gained 8.7% to $62.44 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) rose 7.3% to $3.5950. The company recently reiterated FY21 guidance.
Also check out this: Executives Buy Around $62M Of 3 Stocks
Losers
- Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) fell 37.4% to $1.39. Dermata Therapeutics has requested the FDA to waive the requirements to complete a 90-day dermal minipig study and a standard dermal pharmacokinetics study before the End of Phase 2 meeting for its DMT310 acne program.
- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) fell 34.5% to $41.40 after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below estimates and lowered FY22 sales guidance below estimates. The company also said CFO Mark Gallenberger will retire effective March 11, 2022.
- Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) shares fell 25.7% to $1.01 after the company reported pricing of $2.0 million registered direct offering.
- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) shares dipped 23.3% to $2.30. American Rebel Holdings reported pricing of $10.5 million public offering.
- BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) fell 16% to $8.84.
- Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) dipped 15.7% to $2.2850.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) dropped 12.8% to $12.21.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) dropped 12.5% to $2.25. Mullen Automotive announced receipt of $4 million in funding over the past week.
- Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) fell 11.3% to $3.47.
- Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) dropped 9.9% to $8.12.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) shares fell 8.9% to $4.5899 after jumping 30% on Friday.
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) shares fell 5.9% to $115.04 after the company filed in the U.S. to register one billion new American Depositary Shares (ADS). Each ADS represents eight ordinary shares of the Chinese e-commerce giant.
Also check out this: Moderna And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas