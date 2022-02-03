32 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) climbed 24.2% to $4.11 following FY21 results. Bon Natural Life reported FY21 earnings of $0.68 per share on sales of $25.5 million.
- Biophytis SA (NASDAQ: BPTS) surged 22.3% to $5.16. Biophytis received approval from the ANVISA (Brazilian health authority) for its Expanded Access Program (EAP) to treat hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 with Sarconeos (BIO101).
- Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) shares gained 19.3% to $6.31. Redwire said it sees FY21 adjusted sales of $146 million to $151 million and contracted backlog at $133 million to $138 million.
- Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) shares gained 18.5% to $5.16 after the company announced it has reached an agreement with General Motors to be the first GM Specialty Vehicle Manufacturer to provide fully electric Class 3 through Class 6 commercial vehicles.
- DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) shares rose 12% to $34.37 after reporting Q3 results.
- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) surged 11.7% to $10.32 following better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) jumped 11.1% to $74.96 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results.
- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AMR) rose 9.1% to $76.90.
- T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) shares gained 9% to $119.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) rose 8% to $7.68. The company recently announced quarterly results.
- TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE: TBI) surged 7.8% to $28.60 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST) gained 7.5% to $11.12.
- Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) shares rose 6.3% to $426.57. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
Losers
- Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares dipped 23.6% to $246.79 after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issuing a weak forecast.
- Resolute Forest Products Inc (NYSE: RFP) fell 20.1% to $11.36 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) dropped 19.6% to $2.05 after tumbling 52% on Wednesday.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares fell 19% to $25.98 in sympathy with Meta Platforms after the stock dipped following fourth-quarter earnings results.
- Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) fell 16.5% to $160.20 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 guidance.
- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) tumbled 14.7% to $15.10 after the company lowered its FY22 forecast.
- Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) dropped 13.8% to $6.26. Hindenburg Research issued bearish report on Standard Lithium.
- Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS) tumbled 13.3% to $2.3501. Jefferies downgraded Electric Last Mile Solns from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $18 to $2.5.
- MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) fell 13.1% to $2.12 after jumping 35% on Wednesday.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) dropped 12.7% to $88.06 after the company issued Q3 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) dipped 11.3% to $3.6154.
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) fell 10.7% to $0.2181 after jumping 16% on Wednesday.
- Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) dropped 9.9% to $35.36.
- The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) fell 9.6% to $1.97. The OLB Group shares gained 15% on Wednesday after the company announced its merchant services annual transaction volume run rate has reached $1.35 Billion in transaction volume.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) fell 8.6% to $0.3099 after declining more than 5% on Wednesday.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) shares fell 7.5% to $1.3599. Creative Realities and Reflect, recently announced they won a multi-million dollar retail project on their first bid together.
- Pinterest, Inc (NYSE: PINS) fell 6.4% to $25.59 in sympathy with Meta Platforms after the stock dipped following Q4 earnings results. Keybanc maintained Pinterest with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $54 to $37.
- Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) fell 6% to $107.21 after dipping more than 10% on Wednesday.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) fell 5% to $34.73 in sympathy with Meta Platforms after the stock dipped following Q4 earnings results. Keybanc maintained Twitter with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $70 to $40.
