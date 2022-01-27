41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) shares gained 35.4% to settle at $1.09 on Wednesday as investors weighed the Federal Reserve Reserve decision to leave rates unchanged.
- Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) shares gained 30.2% to close at $0.3674. ErosSTX, last month, agreed for sale of its STX Entertainment subsidiary to The Najafi Companies.
- Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA) jumped 26.3% to close at $28.64 on Wednesday as the company reported a proposed public offering of $100 million of common stock.
- Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) shares jumped 25% to settle at $33.76 on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 guidance above estimates.
- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) gained 21.3% to close at $10.50.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) gained 20% to settle at $26.68 following Bloomberg report 'Payments Firm SumUp Seeks New Funds at $22 Billion Value.'
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) gained 19.8% to settle at $19.84.
- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RANI) surged 19.6% to close at $23.14.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) jumped 17.3% to settle at $6.59. Evolus posted interim Q4 sales of approximately $34.7 million (better than the consensus of $30.87 million), up 68% Y/Y, driven by higher volumes and a higher average selling price.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) shares gained 16.4% to close at $0.64 on Wednesday after the company announced a share buyback of up to 100 million shares of common stock at $1 per share through an exchange offer of new notes.
- Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TREB) jumped 14.3% to close at $10.48.
- Trebia Acquisition’s shareholders recently approved business combination with System1.
- Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ: VSTA) rose 13.4% to settle at $5.17.
- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) gained 13% to close at $7.99.
- Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) climbed 11.2% to close at $39.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK) climbed 7.9% to close at $4.9650.
- Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) surged 7% to close at $6.26.
- DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) gained 5.2% to close at $20.33 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a $31 price target.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) gained 5.1% to close at $2.66.
- Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) gained 4.6% to close at $16.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) gained 4.3% to close at $20.46. Mattel signed a multi-year global licensing agreement with Walt Disney for the Disney Princess and Frozen franchises.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these penny stocks insiders are buying
Losers
- Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) shares tumbled 68.9% to close at $3.17 on Wednesday after the company issued an update on mineral resources and reserves at Cerro Los Gatos and 2022 performance guidance. RBC Capital and CIBC downgraded the stock.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) dropped 37.5% to settle at $0.3315 after the company announced it will discontinue SM-88 with MPS in the Precision Promise trial in metastatic pancreatic cancer.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) fell 31.5% to close at $6.21. The FDA placed a clinical hold on Cortexyme’s atuzaginstat (COR388) Investigational New Drug application (IND 134303).
- Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) dipped 28.4% to settle at $14.50 after the company priced a 1.5 million share follow-on offering at $15 per share.
- Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) fell 25.4% to close at $5.09. Volcon filed for offering of 3.5 million shares of common stock.
- Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) dropped 24.9% to close at $1.69. Aptorum Group recently announced it received FDA Orphan Drug designation for its SACT-1 repurposed drug for the treatment of neuroblastoma.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) tumbled 18.1% to close at $2.80. Indonesia Energy said it projects to commence drilling of 2 back-to-back new wells within 30 days and a third by mid-year.
- Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) fell 16.8% to close at $3.26.
- Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) shares dipped 16.8% to settle at $6.48.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) fell 16.4% to close at $1.74.
- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) dropped 15.3% to settle at $2.00.
- LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) fell 14.7% to settle at $3.82. LianBio recemtly said first patient was dosed in registrational Phase 3 EXPLORER-CN trial of mavacamten in Chinese patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.
- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) dipped 13.8% to close at $3.55. Immix Biopharma’s IMX-110 + anti-PD-1 produced 63-day median survival in a genetic pancreatic cancer mouse model, in which mice develop their own pancreatic cancer and have an intact immune system.
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) dropped 13.5% to close at $2.43.
- Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) fell 13.1% to close at $2.26.
- Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) fell 12.7% to close at $16.17 as the company swung to a loss in the fourth quarter.
- BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBD) fell 10.2% to close at $2.72.
- Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) dipped 9.1% to close at $5.89.
- Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) fell 9% to settle at $16.17 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) shares fell 8.4% to settle at $202.49 after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below estimates.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) fell 7.7% to close at $6.48.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets