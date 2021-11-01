40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) shares jumped 250% to $8.91 on abnormally-high volume. The stock is seeing increased interest by traders on social media. Also, the company filed a mixed shelf offering on Friday after the close.
- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: BTTX) gained 82.3% to $16.95. The company completed merger with Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II on Friday.
- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIP) shares climbed 41.8% to $53.02 after reporting better-than-expected Q3 results. ANI Pharmaceuticals also announced the FDA approval of purified cortrophin gel for multiple indications including multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis and nephrotic syndrome.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares climbed 23.9% to $0.7492. The company, on Friday, announced it received full data tables from its pharmacokinetic study and submitted a briefing package to the FDA.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) gained 18.7% to $10.50. Chardan Capital upgraded Evelo Biosciences from Neutral to Buy and maintained a $12 price target.
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) surged 17.5% to $25.35. Comtech confirmed the receipt of unsolicited proposal from Acacia Research.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) gained 17.2% to $3.68.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares rose 16.3% to $2.2910. ION recently announced preliminary Q3 revenues of $44 to $45 million.
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) gained 16.1% to $15.59.
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) surged 15.7% to $2.58.
- Ciner Resources LP (NYSE: CINR) gained 15.6% to $18.79.
- Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GSS) surged 15.2% to $3.63. Chifeng Jilong Gold announced plans to acquire Golden Star in all-cash offer valued at $470 million.
- loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI) gained 15.2% to $7.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 financial results.
- Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) jumped 15.1% to $5.96.
- Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) rose 13.5% to $6.47. Archer Aviation is expected to release its Q3 financial results on Thursday, November 11, 2021.
- First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) gained 13.4% to $2.9055.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) jumped 12.6% to $11.82. The company, last week, posted mixed quarterly results.
- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) shares rose 11.4% to $3.0104.
- GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) rose 11% to $54.12 after gaining 5% on Friday. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $47 per share.
- Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) rose 10.7% to $9.01 after jumping 10% on Friday.
- ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) gained 10.2% to $52.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 financial results.
- IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) rose 10.1% to $16.56. IonQ is expected to release its Q3 financial results on Monday, November 15th, 2021.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) gained 9.4% to $3.3150. DBV Technologies will highlight new long-term data from REALISE trial at American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) rose 8.7% to $12.87 after climbing 13% on Friday. Traders circulated earlier release from Australian government mentioning recognition of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN. Ocugen is a partner on COVAXIN.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) rose 7.9% to $48.09 after the company reported full exercise of underwriters’ option to purchase additional ADSs, bringing gross proceeds of global offering to around $102.0 million.
- Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) rose 7.4% to $39.20. Harley-Davidson, last week, reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and motorcycle sales results.
- Ophazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) shares rose 6.7% to $4.1505 after the company issued a regulatory update following Type A meeting with the FDA on arimoclomol in Niemann-Pick disease type C.
- Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) rose 6.3% to $1.1799.
Losers
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) shares fell 19.8% to $11.41 after jumping around 42% on Friday.
- Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: CNTA) dropped 19.3% to $13.89. Centessa Pharmaceuticals demonstrated proof-of-mechanism from first three PiMZ subjects dosed in Part B of Phase 1 study evaluating ZF874.
- A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) fell 17.5% to $15.41. A10 Networks shares jumped 35% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) dropped 13.8% to $162.93 after the company severed ties with its COO and Chief Medical Officer.
- HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HCWB) dipped 13.2% to $3.88. The company recently received FDA clearance to proceed with a Phase 1b clinical trial for HCW9218 in pancreatic cancer.
- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) fell 12.8% to $4.58. Innoviz Technologies is expected host a conference call and webinar on November 10 to discuss its operational and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
- Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) dropped 12.4% to $6.00 after climbing 47% on Friday.
- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) declined 9.3% to $30.26 after the company announced a secondary offering of 7 million shares of common stock.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) dropped 9.2% to $1.9150.
- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) fell 8.7% to $2.7850. Guardforce shares jumped 26% on Friday after the company announced it has engaged MZ Group, an investor relations company, to ' lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program.'
- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) dipped 8.2% to $3.22 following Q3 results. Ceragon Networks reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 7.8% year-on-year to $76.1 million.
- Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA) fell 7.5% to $7.81. Nexa Resources, last week, posted a Q3 loss of $0.14 per share.
