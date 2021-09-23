38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM) shares jumped 101% to $14.87 following news the company will buy ZACC Kabushiki Kaisha for $3.362 million.
- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) gained 60% to $4.1901 after the company highlighted publication in Cancer Nanotechnology of preclinical data supporting therapeutic potential of TTX-MC138 in metastatic breast cancer.
- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRX) jumped 20.5% to $7.44.
- Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: AMHC) shares gained 18% to $12.08. The company announced shareholders approved the business combination with Jasper Therapeutics.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) rose 17.5% to $0.8343 after jumping 26% on Wednesday.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) surged 16% to $14.06 after declining 9% on Wednesday.
- Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) gained 15.4% to $8.12.
- PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) rose 15.1% to $9.45.
- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) gained 14% to $7.92. The company recently said its Shanghai Yihang Internet Technology has been selected by Beijing Daxing International Airport to deploy smart luggage carrier featuring neonode touch sensor modules.
- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) jumped 13.8% to $8.63.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) rose 12.8% to $10.78. BlackBerry reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) gained 12.6% to $24.25 after the company reported a new exclusive int'l. license deal with CBS News.
- QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) jumped 12.5% to $26.58. The company recently signed an agreement with a second top ten automotive original equipment manufacturer.
- TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) surged 12.5% to $2.60.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) rose 12.5% to $2.7330. Digital Brands Group, last month, highlighted completion of Stateside acquisition.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) rose 11.8% to $1.8901 after gaining around 4% on Wednesday.
- Traeger, Inc. (NASDAQ: COOK) gained 10.6% to $22.84.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares rose 10.3% to $1.6105 after dropping 9% on Wednesday.
- H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) gained 9.1% to $65.95 following inline Q3 earnings, a sales beat and FY21 guidance.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) rose 9.1% to $0.5107.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) rose 5.2% to $33.10 after the company continued expansion of clinical trials of its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) shares dipped 69.4% to $6.64 after the company disclosed it was the target of a Dept. of Justice criminal investigation. The company also withdrew its FY21 guidance. JP Morgan and Wells Fargo also downgraded the stock.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) fell 35% to $1.9399 after gaining over 3% on Wednesday.
- Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) dropped 23.5% to $14.12. Spire Global recently partnered with Myriota, an Adelaide-based provider of secure, low-cost, and long battery life satellite connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT).
- TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) declined 20.5% to $5.49 after dropping 25% on Wednesday.
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) dropped 20.2% to $6.00. Flux Power reported a $15 million registered direct offering priced at a premium to market.
- Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) fell 19.9% to $13.39. Aterian reported a seal with Lender High Trail to pay down outstanding secured term debt of $66.3 million plus accrued, unpaid interest.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) fell 18.2% to $4.14 after jumping over 33% on Wednesday.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares fell 17.5% to $5.20. Onconova Therapeutics shares jumped over 28% on Wednesday after the company reported preliminary data from a Phase 1/2 a trial of rigosertib plus immune checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab, which are being presented at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug Development Summit.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 15.1% to $7.82. Marin Software shares jumped around 62% on Wednesday following an announcement from management that the company entered into a revenue share agreement with Google LLC to develop its enterprise tech platform and software products.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) dipped 14.7% to $4.18 as the company said it will not proceed with proposed acquisition of R&D vaccine company.
- EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL) fell 11.8% to $2.98.
- Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAGS) fell 11.1% to $4.15.
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) dropped 10.8% to $39.08.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) fell 10.7% to $3.8501 after dropping over 5% on Wednesday.
- IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) fell 9.9% to $26.50.
- Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) dropped 9.5% to $2.8050.
- Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) fell 6.5% to $20.05. Baird downgraded Signify Health from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $30 to $24.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas