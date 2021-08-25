36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LWAC) shares jumped 188% to $25.34 after the company announced stockholders approved a business combination with eFFECTOR Therapeutics to create a next-generation oncology company developing a new class of cancer therapies.
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) gained 140.6% to $36.81 after gaining over 11% on Tuesday. Regencell Bioscience recently reported partial exercise of underwriter’s over-allotment option.
- ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) shares gained 18.1% to $36.27 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) surged 16.5% to $4.5799 after reporting results for its second quarter.
- Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) gained 14.6% to $9.60.
- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) surged 13.3% to $129.55 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued FY21 guidance. The company also announced a special dividend of $5.50 and plans to increase buybacks to minimum of $400 million.
- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) shares rose 12.7% to $52.41. The company, earlier during the month, reported upbeat quarterly results.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) jumped 12.2% to $13.10.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) surged 11.7% to $16.39. The company, last week, received an IND response from the FDA. The company said it believes the results of the response support further research on MMS019 as a treatment against SARS and influenza.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) rose 11.6% to $7.85.
- The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RMR) jumped 11.7% to $44.44 as the company declared a $7 per share special dividend.
- Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) gained 10.9% to $4.1500 after climbing 16% on Tuesday.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) shares gained 10.3% to $6.51 after gaining more than 9% on Tuesday. Universal Security Instruments, last week, reported first-quarter sales growth of 58.7% year-over-year to $4.67 million, reflecting increased sales to large national retailers.
- StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ: GASS) surged 9.6% to $2.72 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) gained 9.3% to $53.21. The company, earlier during the month, reported upbeat quarterly results.
- FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) gained 9% to $1.8750. FSD Pharma announced plans to acquire Lucid Psycheceuticals. The company also announced it intends to terminate the Phase 2 clinical trial of ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide, or FSD-201, for use in treating COVID-19.
- Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ: TRMK) jumped 9% to $33.37. Trustmark National Bank and Commonwealth National Bank recently entered into strategic collaboration agreement.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) surged 8.4% to $24.43. The company’s President and CEO Paul Murphy III acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $22.57.
- Birks Group Inc. (NYSE: BGI) shares rose 8.1% to $4.02.
- Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) gained 5.7% to $25.52 after it was announced the company will be joining the S&P MidCap 400.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares dipped 24.4% to $89.09 on negative claims that were posted online yesterday after market hours. The company issued a response to the claims today, saying they believe the claims regarding scientific integrity are false and misleading.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) fell 17.9% to $31.04. Nordstrom, reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter and also boosted its annual revenue guidance. However, the company’s quarterly revenue slipped 6% compared to pre-pandemic levels. JP Morgan downgraded Nordstrom from Neutral to Underweight and announced a $34 price target.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) dropped 14.1% to $6.89 after climbing over 30% on Tuesday.
- PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ: PAE) fell 13.6% to $6.43. Morgan Stanley downgraded PAE from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $11 to $8.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) dropped 12.2% to $2.6592 after climbing over 25% on Tuesday.
- Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) dipped 11.8% to $7.95. Owlet, earlier diring the month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.30 per share.
- Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) fell 11.7% to $10.21.
- Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) dropped 11.6% to $2.28 as the company reported second-quarter revenue growth of 81.1% year-over-year to RMB991.8 million ($153.6 million).
- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) dipped 11.7% to $6.99.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) fell 9.6% to $5.10 following Q2 results.
- NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ: NGMS) dipped 9.3% to $37.03. NGM Bio disclosed fourth oncology development candidate, NGM831.
- Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) fell 7.8% to $3.5205.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) fell 7.4% to $0.9260 after climbing 15% on Tuesday.
- The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) dropped 7.1% to $565.21 after Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform and lowered its price target from $825 to $400.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares fell 7% to $6.76 despite posting a surprise quarterly profit.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares fell 6.6% to $38.06 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas