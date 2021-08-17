48 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) shares jumped 93% to $$8.10 after the company received a written pre-investigational new drug (pre-IND) response from the FDA regarding MMS019.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) gained 25% to $1.53. Sesen Bio shares fell over 42% on Monday after the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter to the company's bladder cancer candidate Vicineum.
- monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) shares jumped 20% to $294.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company also issued Q3 and FY21 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) rose 18.1% to $3.98 after the company posted a narrower quarterly loss.
- Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TERN) gained 14.2% to $10.98 after the company posted a narrower quarterly loss.
- 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) surged 12.8% to $8.22 after Credit Suisse initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $13 price target.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) rose 12.5% to $5.18 after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) surged 12.4% to $2.99.
- Eco Wave Power Global AB (NASDAQ: WAVE) gained 12.3% to $9.14 after the company entered into a collaboration agreement with the Procurement Administration in the Israeli Ministry of Defense for the Israeli Navy, to examine the feasibility of installing the Eco Wave Power technology in the Bases of the Navy.
- Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNMR) rose 12.3% to $14.88 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Global-E Online Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBE) gained 11.8% to $76.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and raised FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) jumped 11.6% to $9.55. The company, last week, reported Q2 results.
- Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) shares rose 11.5% to $26.56. Forte Biosciences is expected to review the Q2 results and announce topline data from its Phase 2 clinical trial of FB-401 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis on September 7, 2021.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) gained 10.8% to $3.18.
- AiHuiShou International Co Ltd (NYSE: RERE) rose 10.4% to $12.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- BIT Mining Ltd – ADR (NYSE: BTCM) gained 10% to $7.02 after reporting a lower Q2 loss.
- DouYu International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: DOYU) jumped 9.2% to $3.35. DouYu International recently reported a second-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 6.8% to $361.9 million year-on-year.
- Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE) gained 8.8% to $315.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued FY21 e-Commerce sales guidance.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) rose 7.7% to $1.81 after dropping over 2% on Monday.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) shares rose 5.9% to $10.12 after the company reported a profit in the second quarter.
- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) rose 5.2% to $1.41 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and announced the acquisition of the US dermatology business of Ra Medical Systems for $3.7 million upfront.
Losers
- Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) shares dipped 30.1% to $7.63 after dropping over 15% on Monday. Helbiz recently announced the launch of its first electric scooter intended for sale, Helbiz One.
- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE: WYY) dipped 24.1% to $5.27 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
- Kubient Inc (NASDAQ: KBNT) fell 23.5% to $3.39 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Sunlight Financial (NYSE: SUNL) dropped 22.8% to $5.75 following weak Q2 sales.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) shares fell 20.4% to $11.15 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares fell 20% to $10.99 after the company reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 250% year-on-year to $11.9 million, missing the analyst consensus of $15.2 million.
- Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ: AUVI) shares declined 19.1% to $5.90 following weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
- Romeo Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMO) fell 18.4% to $4.74 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) shares fell 17.4% to $1.38 after dropping over 6% on Monday.
- Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV) fell 15.8% to $3.66 after reporting Q2 results.
- Gan Ltd (NASDAQ: GAN) dropped 15.2% to $13.75 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) tumbled 15.2% to $4.47. The company, last week, reported Q2 results.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: OSMT) dropped 14.8% to $3.48 following wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- TuanChe Ltd (NASDAQ: TC) fell 14.7% to $2.14.
- Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) fell 14.7% to $9.69 after the company reported Q2 earnings results. Sema4 Holdings posted a quarterly net loss of $45.4 million.
- Lightning Emotors Inc (NYSE: ZEV) dropped 13.5% to $8.33 after the company issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) fell 13.2% to $23.28 after tumbling over 10% on Monday.
- Highpeak Energy Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) fell 13.2% to $9.16 as the company reported commencement of underwritten offering of 5 million shares of common stock.
- Vedanta Ltd (NYSE: VEDL) dropped 12.7% to $15.58.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) fell 12.6% to $1.41 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) fell 10.9% to $2.36 after the company reported weak Q2 results.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) dipped 10.4% to $37.77.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares fell 8.7% to $4.29 after surging 13% on Monday.
- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) fell 7% to $9.62 following Q2 results.
- FLEX LNG Ltd.. (NYSE: FLNG) fell 6.1% to $14.69 following Q2 results.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) fell 5.2% to $2.12 after the company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) dropped 5% to $15.51 after the company announced a proposed $750 million convertible senior notes offering.
