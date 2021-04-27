 Skip to main content

38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 12:01pm   Comments
Gainers

  • RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) shares jumped 60.8% to $1.4950. RiceBran Technologies is scheduled to host a conference call on April 28th to discuss its Q1 financial results.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) shares jumped 33.1% to $16.00 after the company reported its financial results for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020.
  • NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTWK) gained 25.3% to $5.40 after the company announced it signed a five-year contract worth multi-million-dollar renewal with a Japanese automotive customer in APAC.
  • Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares jumped 24.9% to $13.86 after the company announced positive top-line results from the Phase 3 INVIGORATE study of 0.25% reproxalap ophthalmic solution, an investigational new drug, in patients with allergic conjunctivitis. The clinical trial successfully achieved statistical significance for the primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints, it added.
  • First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCBP) gained 24% to $30.12 after the company reported a rise in Q1 earnings.
  • The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) surged 22% to $32.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Trueblue Inc (NYSE: TBI) rose 22% to $28.10 after the company swung to a Q1 profit.
  • Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) gained 18.3% to $7.17.
  • Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MKTY) shares gained 16.7% to $9.04 after the company priced its 2,419,355 share common stock offering at $6.20 per unit, for proceeds of $15 million.
  • DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) surged 15.9% to $47.72 after the company announced the launch DermTech PLAplusTM, its test for the enhanced early detection of melanoma.
  • Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) jumped 15% to $43.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) gained 15% to $97.66 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. Crocs said it sees Q2 sales growth of 60%-70% and FY21 sales growth of 40%-50%.
  • Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) rose 13.5% to $5.90.
  • Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) surged 13.4% to $2.96.
  • Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) gained 13.4% to $3.1794. Arcadia Biosciences recently received Health Canada approval for GoodHemp Varieties.
  • Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) shares rose 13% to $35.80. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cullinan Oncology from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
  • Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) surged 12.2% to $6.05 as the company said first patient was dosed in Phase 3 registrational trial evaluating AVB-500 in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer.
  • United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) gained 11.3% to $195.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) jumped 9% to $52.93 after reporting strong quarterly sales.

Losers

  • Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIX) shares dipped 25% to $2.31 after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 3.18 million units at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $13.2 million. In connection with the offering, the company has received approval to list its common stock and warrants on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
  • RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) fell 22.9% to $2.6301 after the company priced 8.25 million shares at $2.7 per share to raise $22.3 million in a secondary public offering.
  • Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL) dropped 19.2% to $11.10 after the company issued an update on FDA review of EPSOLAY.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) dropped 17.2% to $7.20. Reviva Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 104% on Monday after the company announced the full details of its Phase 2 trial evaluating its lead drug candidate, RP5063 (brilaroxazine), for Acute Schizophrenia. Brilaroxazine demonstrated high affinity and selectivity for key serotonin receptors (5-HT1A/2A/2B/7) through its combination of potent affinity and selectivity for target receptors implicated for schizophrenia and its comorbid symptoms.
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) shares declined 16.7% to $2.60. The company recently appointed Errol De Souza, Ph.D., to Board of Directors.
  • MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 15.4% to $22.37 after surging 47% on Monday. The technology company has cemented its position as a “meme stock” and is spiking for the second straight session based on social media momentum.
  • PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PQG) tumbled 14.1% to $14.34 after the company reported preliminary Q1 results and announced a secondary offering of 12,500,000 shares of common stock by selling shareholders.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) fell 12.8% to $54.00. The company announced it entered into an agreement to acquire HEAVY 16 for up to $78.1 million. The company also announced the launch of a proposed public offering of common stock.
  • Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) fell 12.2% to $170.63 following Q1 results.
  • Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) fell 11.5% to $4.31 after reporting a loss for its first quarter.
  • Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) dipped 11% to $9.70. The company recently announced it launched NFTs on its live-streaming platforms.
  • Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) fell 10.1% to $2.0778.
  • Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) shares declined 9.4% to $21.67 after the company reported Q1 results and issued Q2 guidance.
  • Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares fell 9.1% to $131.15 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) fell 9.1% to $7.38.
  • TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET) fell 7.4% to $78.06 after the company posted Q1 results and issued Q2 forecast.
  • InspireMD Inc (NYSE: NSPR) shares dropped 7% to $6.83.
  • Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) shares dropped 6.6% to $61.66 following Q1 results.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 4.3% to $706.47. Tesla reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for its first quarter. Production was 180,338 vehicles in the first quarter, up 76% year-over-year, while deliveries climbed 109% year-over-year to 184,877.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

