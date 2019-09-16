Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

56 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2019 5:29am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCSC) shares jumped 59.6% to close at $2.92 on Friday after the company agreed to be acquired by Castle Creek Pharmaceutical for an all-cash consideration of $3 per share.
  • Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) jumped 35% to close at $1.35. Contango Oil & Gas priced 44.7 million share offering for gross proceeds of $42.5 million.
  • Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) surged 28.5% to close at $18.14.
  • Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares gained 25.8% to close at $1.51 after reporting half-year results. Mer Telemanagement reported H1'19 EPS of $(0.04) on sales of $2.6 million.
  • Springworks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) rose 25.7% to close at $22.63. Springworks Therapeutics made its public debut Friday morning, opening at $24.50 after being priced between $16 and $18 per share.
  • Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) shares gained 24.3% to close at $14.28 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) rose 21.4% to close at $8.00.
  • General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN) gained 20.9% to close at $9.07.
  • Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) surged 20% to close at $18.00. Cloudflare made its public debut Friday morning, opening at $18 after being priced at $15 per share.
  • DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) jumped 17.1% to close at $5.97.
  • Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) rose 16.5% to close at $5.65.
  • Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) shares jumped 15.9% to close at $16.57.
  • Medallia Inc (NYSE: MDLA) climbed 14.6% to close at $30.08 after director Douglas Leone purchased approximately 400,000 shares at $28.12 per share. When an insider buys shares, the market may perceive it as a sign of confidence in the company.
  • Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) gained 14.4% to close at $5.49.
  • Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) rose 13.7% to close at $8.03.
  • IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ: IRMD) gained 13.4% to close at $23.04.
  • Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) gained 12.7% to close at $16.90. Satsuma Pharma made its public debut Friday morning, opening at $19 after being priced in the range of $14-$15 per share.
  • Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) rose 12.2% to close at $9.54.
  • SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) climbed 12.1% to close at $18.68.
  • Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) shares rose 11.4% to close at $9.17.
  • Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) jumped 11% to close at $13.13.
  • Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) rose 10.9% to close at $2.35.
  • PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) surged 10.7% to close at $11.18 after the company reported it agreed to a settlement with entities representing ~85% of insurance subrogation claims to resolve all claims on the 2017 Northern California wildfires and the 2018 camp fire for $11 billion.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) jumped 10.7% to close at $6.32.
  • Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) gained 10.4% to close at $3.30 after findings from analysis of Acthar Gel suggest it may be a cost-effective option compared to other treatments for multiple sclerosis.
  • PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) jumped 10.2% to close at $11.32.
  • Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) rose 10% to close at $2.75.
  • Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) shares climbed 9.8% to close at $6.27.
  • Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) gained 8.9% to close at $13.50.
  • Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) rose 8.7% to close at $14.95 after the company announced it received a preliminary non -binding proposal to take the company private for $16 per share.
  • KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) gained 7.2% to close at $19.78 after Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the company's stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $26 price target.
  • AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS) gained 5.6% to close at $2.27.
  • Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) rose 5.6% to close at $7.77.
  • Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) rose 5.4% to close at $9.19 after the company reported the purchase of 10 Suezmax Tankers, 2 separate options to buy 2 plus 2 added tankers from Trafigura Maritime. BTIG upgraded Frontline from Neutral to Buy.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) tumbled 70% to close at $0.3240 on Friday following a clinical readout. Ritter said the Phase 3 trial of RP-G28 that's being evaluated for lactose intolerance failed to show statistical significance in its pre-specified primary endpoint..
  • Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares declined 15.5% to close at $5.31. Ardelyx announced the FDA has approved its tenapanor, brand name Ibsrela, a 50mg twice-daily oral pill for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults. The drug acts locally in the gastrointestinal tract by inhibiting the sodium-hydrogen exchanger, leading to increased bowel movements and decreased abdominal pain.
  • 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) shares declined 14.8% to close at $4.85.
  • LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) dropped 14% to close at $2.34.
  • Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) fell 13.9% to close at $6.59 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA) fell 13.9% to close at $7.98.
  • Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) dropped 13.2% to close at $9.77 as traders circulate that the company will not explore a buyout.
  • Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) dipped 12.3% to close at $4.70.
  • AKAZOO SA (NASDAQ: SONG) fell 12% to close at $5.16.
  • Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) shares fell 11.8% to close at $6.26. This could be a potential profit taking from investors as the stock has rallied about 38% over the past 10 days.
  • Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) dipped 11.8% to close at $11.98.
  • Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) fell 11.1% to close at $2.08.
  • U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) tumbled 11.1% to close at $2.57.
  • Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) fell 9.3% to close at $19.85.
  • comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) slipped 9.2% to close at $2.57.
  • Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) shares fell 9.1% to close at $7.07.
  • Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) dipped 8.9% to close at $8.10.
  • MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) dropped 7.7% to close at $5.43.
  • Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) fell 6.4% to close at $10.07.
  • Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) fell 5.6% to close at $72.68 after the company reported August 2019 net income attributable to Progressive decreased 36% from the same month last year.
  • PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDLI) shares fell 5.5% to close at $2.24.
  • Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) dropped 5.3% to close at $10.01.

Posted-In: Movers From FridayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARDX + AGFS)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Novo Nordisk And Merck Await FDA Rulings, 2 IPOs On Deck
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Park City Falls Following Q4 Results; MER Telemanagement Solutions Shares Climb
35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Vince Holding Surges After Q2 Results; Ritter Pharmaceuticals Shares Slide
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For September 13, 2019
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; Fibrocell Receives Cash Bid From Castle Creek Pharma
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

5 Stocks To Watch For September 16, 2019