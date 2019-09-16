56 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCSC) shares jumped 59.6% to close at $2.92 on Friday after the company agreed to be acquired by Castle Creek Pharmaceutical for an all-cash consideration of $3 per share.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) jumped 35% to close at $1.35. Contango Oil & Gas priced 44.7 million share offering for gross proceeds of $42.5 million.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) surged 28.5% to close at $18.14.
- Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares gained 25.8% to close at $1.51 after reporting half-year results. Mer Telemanagement reported H1'19 EPS of $(0.04) on sales of $2.6 million.
- Springworks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) rose 25.7% to close at $22.63. Springworks Therapeutics made its public debut Friday morning, opening at $24.50 after being priced between $16 and $18 per share.
- Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) shares gained 24.3% to close at $14.28 after the company reported Q2 results.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) rose 21.4% to close at $8.00.
- General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN) gained 20.9% to close at $9.07.
- Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) surged 20% to close at $18.00. Cloudflare made its public debut Friday morning, opening at $18 after being priced at $15 per share.
- DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) jumped 17.1% to close at $5.97.
- Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) rose 16.5% to close at $5.65.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) shares jumped 15.9% to close at $16.57.
- Medallia Inc (NYSE: MDLA) climbed 14.6% to close at $30.08 after director Douglas Leone purchased approximately 400,000 shares at $28.12 per share. When an insider buys shares, the market may perceive it as a sign of confidence in the company.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) gained 14.4% to close at $5.49.
- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) rose 13.7% to close at $8.03.
- IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ: IRMD) gained 13.4% to close at $23.04.
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) gained 12.7% to close at $16.90. Satsuma Pharma made its public debut Friday morning, opening at $19 after being priced in the range of $14-$15 per share.
- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) rose 12.2% to close at $9.54.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) climbed 12.1% to close at $18.68.
- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) shares rose 11.4% to close at $9.17.
- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) jumped 11% to close at $13.13.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) rose 10.9% to close at $2.35.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) surged 10.7% to close at $11.18 after the company reported it agreed to a settlement with entities representing ~85% of insurance subrogation claims to resolve all claims on the 2017 Northern California wildfires and the 2018 camp fire for $11 billion.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) jumped 10.7% to close at $6.32.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) gained 10.4% to close at $3.30 after findings from analysis of Acthar Gel suggest it may be a cost-effective option compared to other treatments for multiple sclerosis.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) jumped 10.2% to close at $11.32.
- Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) rose 10% to close at $2.75.
- Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) shares climbed 9.8% to close at $6.27.
- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) gained 8.9% to close at $13.50.
- Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) rose 8.7% to close at $14.95 after the company announced it received a preliminary non -binding proposal to take the company private for $16 per share.
- KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) gained 7.2% to close at $19.78 after Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the company's stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $26 price target.
- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS) gained 5.6% to close at $2.27.
- Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) rose 5.6% to close at $7.77.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) rose 5.4% to close at $9.19 after the company reported the purchase of 10 Suezmax Tankers, 2 separate options to buy 2 plus 2 added tankers from Trafigura Maritime. BTIG upgraded Frontline from Neutral to Buy.
Losers
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) tumbled 70% to close at $0.3240 on Friday following a clinical readout. Ritter said the Phase 3 trial of RP-G28 that's being evaluated for lactose intolerance failed to show statistical significance in its pre-specified primary endpoint..
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares declined 15.5% to close at $5.31. Ardelyx announced the FDA has approved its tenapanor, brand name Ibsrela, a 50mg twice-daily oral pill for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults. The drug acts locally in the gastrointestinal tract by inhibiting the sodium-hydrogen exchanger, leading to increased bowel movements and decreased abdominal pain.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) shares declined 14.8% to close at $4.85.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) dropped 14% to close at $2.34.
- Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) fell 13.9% to close at $6.59 after reporting Q4 results.
- Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA) fell 13.9% to close at $7.98.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) dropped 13.2% to close at $9.77 as traders circulate that the company will not explore a buyout.
- Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) dipped 12.3% to close at $4.70.
- AKAZOO SA (NASDAQ: SONG) fell 12% to close at $5.16.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) shares fell 11.8% to close at $6.26. This could be a potential profit taking from investors as the stock has rallied about 38% over the past 10 days.
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) dipped 11.8% to close at $11.98.
- Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) fell 11.1% to close at $2.08.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) tumbled 11.1% to close at $2.57.
- Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) fell 9.3% to close at $19.85.
- comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) slipped 9.2% to close at $2.57.
- Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) shares fell 9.1% to close at $7.07.
- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) dipped 8.9% to close at $8.10.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) dropped 7.7% to close at $5.43.
- Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) fell 6.4% to close at $10.07.
- Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) fell 5.6% to close at $72.68 after the company reported August 2019 net income attributable to Progressive decreased 36% from the same month last year.
- PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDLI) shares fell 5.5% to close at $2.24.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) dropped 5.3% to close at $10.01.
