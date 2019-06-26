51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Pyxus International Inc (NYSE: PYX) shares climbed 26.9% to close at $17.04 on Tuesday after Imperial Capital initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $71 price target.
- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) shares gained 25.4% to close at $162.43 on Tuesday after AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) announced plans To acquire Allergan for $188.24 per share in cash and stock.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) rose 16.4% to close at $7.52.
- Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR) climbed 13.9% to close at $38.56 after it was announced the company would replace HFF Inc in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) gained 13.8% to close at $2.31.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) shares climbed 13.4% to close at $2.79.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) gained 12.8% to close at $8.66 on Tuesday after falling 32.2% on Monday.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) rose 12.3% to close at $9.16.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) rose 11.8% to close at $5.60.
- Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) surged 11.7% to close at $4.86.
- Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) surged 11.7% to close at $14.31.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) gained 11.2% to close at $7.42.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) jumped 11% to close at $2.42.
- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) rose 10.6% to close at $26.54. Rafael Pharmaceuticals entered into an out-licensing agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical to accelerate clinical development and commercialization of cancer drug candidate CPI-613 in Japan and other Asian countries.
- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) gained 9.6% to close at $10.25 after the company announced European Union Marketing authorization for DOPTELET for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares rose 8.6% to close at $3.3000 after climbing 10.55% on Monday.
- Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. (NYSE: HEB) shares jumped 8.5% to close at $4.3200.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) rose 8.1% to close at $10.82. ArQule priced 9.25 million share offering at $9.75 per share.
- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) gained 7.6% to close at $77.82. USANA Health Sciences will replace Fidelity Southern in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Monday, July 1.
- Biopharmx Corp (NYSE: BPMX) shares fell 7.4% to close at $0.8200 after the company announced that its Phase 2b trial of BPX-04 for Populopustular Rosacea met both primary and secondary endpoints and was well tolerated.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) jumped 6.5% to close at $14.60.
- Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLAB) shares rose 5.5% to close at $238.60. Mesa Laboratories will replace Axon Enterprise in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Monday, July 1.
- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) rose 5.1% to close at $75.90. Citigroup upgraded GrubHub from Neutral to Buy.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) gained 4% to close at $1.05 following a bullish Seeking Alpha blog post that mentioned potential valuation around $55 per share.
Losers
- Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACER) shares dipped 78.6% to close at $4.12 on Tuesday after the FDA rejected its New Drug Application for EDSIVO.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNAT) dropped 68.5% to close at $0.2901 after reporting that top-line results from the ENCORE-LF trial of emricasan did not meet the primary endpoint and will discontinue further treatment of patients enrolled.
- Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ: GMDA) fell 30.9% to close at $4.9800. Gamida Cell announced the launch of a proposed follow-on public offering of about $30 million worth of its shares.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) dropped 29.6% to close at $2.3100. Cemtrex completed the development of augmented reality application for National Cultural Center in Saudi Arabia.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares declined 27.3% to close at $1.4900.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) fell 25.6% to close at $13.20 after rising 90.86% on Monday.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares fell 18.1% to close at $1.68.
- comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) dropped 18% to close at $6.10.
- Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) dropped 17.3% to close at $45.00.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) fell 17.1% to close at $7.19.
- Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) dipped 16.5% to close at $2.03 after Piper Jaffray downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral.
- AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) fell 16.3% to close at $65.70 after the company announced it will acquire Allergan for $188.24 per share.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) dropped 12.8% to close at $1.97.
- Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ: DNJR) shares slipped 12.5% to close at $3.2300.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) dropped 12.4% to close at $6.21. Aldeyra, which focuses on therapies for immune-mediated diseases, reported its Phase 3 trial dubbed SOLACE that evaluated its reproxalap, code-named ADX-102 (a topical ophthalmic solution) in non-infectious anterior uveitis did not meet both the primary and secondary endpoints.
- Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) dropped 12.3% to close at $9.38. Uniti reported the launch of exchangeable notes offering and extension of revolving credit facility.
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) fell 12.1% to close at $13.29.
- Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) shares fell 11.7% to close at $33.66. Credit Suisse downgraded Brighthouse Financial from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $35 to $22, while Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $39 to $32.
- Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) fell 11.6% to close at $5.10.
- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) dropped 10.5% to close at $10.50.
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) dipped 10.4% to close at $12.98.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) tumbled 9.8% to close at $6.02.
- Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares fell 9.4% to close at $4.1300. Forterra named Karl Watson as CEO and reaffirmed its FY19 outlook.
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) fell 7% to close at $2.79.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) fell 6.1% to close at $5.57 after surging 40.19% on Monday.
- The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) fell 4.5% to close at $33.76 after reporting a $150 million common stock offering.
- Pivotal Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVTL) fell 4.1% to close at $10.89. Bank of America downgraded Pivotal Software from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $16 to $12.

