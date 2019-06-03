Market Overview

51 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2019 12:46pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) rose 56 percent to $8.75 after the company presented results from its ongoing Phase 1/2a trial for GEN-009, the company's lead neoantigen vaccine candidate, at ASCO 2019.
  • ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) shares climbed 40.3 percent to $8.12.
  • Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) rose 34.1 percent to $90.92 in sympathy with Amgen after the company presented the first clinical data evaluating a KRASG12C inhibitor, AMG 510, at ASCO 2019.
  • Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) gained 25.6 percent to $0.6320 after the company announced breast cancer data from its study of Nelipepimut-S plus Trastuzumab at ASCO 2019.
  • Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) rose 24.7 percent to $22.23. Cypress Semiconductor confirmed it has agreed to be acquired by Infineon Technologies AG (OTC: IFNNY) for $23.85 per share in cash, translating to an enterprise value of 9 billion euros, or $10.05 billion.
  • Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYEG) shares rose 20.5 percent to $0.3036 after the company received FDA approval to initiate its photorefractive keratectomy pivotal study.
  • Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE: SMTA) gained 16.4 percent to $8.18. Spirit MTA REIT agreed to sell a net lease portfolio to Hospitality Properties Trust for $2.4 billion in cash.
  • Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares rose 15.8 percent to $0.9493 after the company announced interim Phase 2 lung cancer data showing that its HS-110 demonstrated clinical activity in tumor patients.
  • Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ: VICL) fell 14.8 percent to $0.9798 after the company announced an all-stock merger agreement with Brickell Biotech.
  • El Paso Electric Company (NYSE: EE) rose 14.3 percent to $66.53 after the company agreed to be acquired by the Infrastructure Investments Fund for $68.25 per share in cash.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) gained 13.8 percent to $5.92 after the company announced its second pivotal Phase 3 trial of IV tramadol met its primary and key secondary endpoints.
  • Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: RNN) climbed 13.1 percent to $5.57.
  • Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) rose 12.5 percent to $2.7000 after signing a manufacturing supply agreement with FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies as a part of commercialization strategy for ONS-5010.
  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR)gained 12.2 percent to $35.13 in sympathy with Amgen after the company presented the first clinical data evaluating a KRASG12C inhibitor, AMG 510, at ASCO 2019.
  • Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) climbed 11.9 percent to $4.98.
  • Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXI) climbed 11.7 percent to $5.81 after the company announced its second pivotal Phase 3 trial of IV tramadol met its primary and key secondary endpoints.
  • Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) rose 11.6 percent to $8.18 after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat.
  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) shares rose 11.3 percent to $34.86 after presenting biomarker and clinical data from PIVOT-02 Phase 2 study of bempegaldesleukin with nivolumab at the ASCO Annual Meeting.
  • Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) gained 10.4 percent to $25.19.
  • Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares rose 10.2 percent to $22.15 after gaining 8.65 percent on Friday.
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) gained 9.8 percent to $17.95.
  • Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) rose 9.7 percent to $4.63.
  • Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) climbed 9.2 percent to $3.9084.
  • Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE: CODI) gained 9.1 percent to $16.97.
  • Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) surged 7.9 percent to $5.68.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) rose 6.7 percent to $9.23. Oppenheimer upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical from Perform to Outperform and announced a $12 price target.
  • Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares rose 4.2 percent to $2.47 after the company signed a $3 million agreement with Golden Grand for the licensing and sale of goods for Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler system in greater China.
  • Eni SpA (NYSE: E) rose 3.3 percent to $30.94 following reports the company made an oil discovery off of the shore of Angola.
  • Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) rose 3.1 percent to $252.26 after the company announced it would not propose to merge with Centene.

Losers

  • FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ: FTD) dipped 76.2 percent to $0.1811 after the company filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions to facilitate the completion of strategic initiatives. The company will also be delisted from the Nasdaq.
  • DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DMPI) dipped 42.7 percent to $2.3400 after the company announced a $3.6 million registered direct offering.
  • Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) dropped 26.5 percent to $2.3890. Aduro Biotech and Novartis presented results from ongoing Phase 1b study of STING agonist ADU-S100 (MIW815) in combination with anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody spartalizumab (PDR001) in patients with advanced solid tumors or lymphomas at the ASCO 2019.
  • Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) dipped 17.7 percent to $6.00.
  • Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) dropped 17 percent to $1.85 in sympathy with Google and Amazon after the FTC and DOJ decided to put the two tech giants under antitrust oversight.
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) shares declined 17 percent to $11.58.
  • Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) dropped 14.2 percent to $7.21 after Wells Fargo downgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $35 to $10.
  • Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares tumbled 14.1 percent to $16.16.
  • Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE: FSI) dropped 14 percent to $2.9748.
  • TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) fell 12.7 percent to $5.70 after the company reported the retirement of CEO Chip Perry.
  • Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) fell 12.2 percent to $2.6700 after presenting results from the CDX-3379 clinical program at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting in Chicago.
  • Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) dropped 11.2 percent to $4.86.
  • Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) dropped 11.1 percent to $15.95.
  • Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) dipped 10.7 percent to $8.64.
  • Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) fell 10.4 percent to $2.15 after receiving notice of delisting for warrants.
  • Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) fell 9.1 percent to $52.49 after Humana announced it would not propose to merge with Centene.
  • Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) dropped 9.1 percent to $9.26.
  • NanoViricides Inc (NYSE: NNVC) fell 9.1 percent to $0.2500 after the company received 'favorable' comments from the FDA regarding its pre-IND application for its lead drug candidate.
  • Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) tumbled 8.3 percent to $4.9999.
  • KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) dropped 8 percent to $2.8542 following Q1 results.
  • Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) fell 6.7 percent to $3.09 after declining 16.41 percent on Friday.
  • Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) fell 5.6 percent to $1,044.48 after the Justice Department announced an antitrust investigation into Google.

