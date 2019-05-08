33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) rose 10 percent to $26.40 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) shares rose 8 percent to $64.25 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) rose 7.9 percent to $8.52 in pre-market trading.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares rose 7.7 percent to $64.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported higher-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) rose 7.1 percent to $2.42 in pre-market trading after surging 22.83 percent on Tuesday.
- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) rose 6.7 percent to $14.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) shares rose 6.3 percent to $98.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) rose 6.2 percent to $13.00 in pre-market trading. e.l.f. Beauty is expected to release quarterly earnings today.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) rose 6.1 percent to $3.34 in pre-market trading after falling 9.22 percent on Tuesday.
- Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE: ANDX) shares rose 5.7 percent to $34.70 in pre-market trading after MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) announced plans to acquire Andeavor Logistics for an equity value of $9 billion.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp (NYSE: PLAG) rose 5.7 percent to $4.97 in pre-market trading after gaining 14.36 percent on Tuesday.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) shares rose 5.2 percent to $16.94 in pre-market trading.
- Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE: PAGP) rose 5.1 percent to $25.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced results for its first quarter.
- Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) rose 4.9 percent to $77.26 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales and issued strong Q3 EPS and sales guidance.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) rose 4.7 percent to $3.98 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
- The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) rose 3.3 percent to $24.00 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan upgraded Mosaic from Neutral to Overweight, while Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) fell 27.6 percent to $66.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales and lowered FY19 outlook.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) fell 16.9 percent to $8.81 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected EPS and sales.
- 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) fell 16.7 percent to $49.90 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) fell 16.4 percent to $19.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 13.4 percent to $2.14 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) fell 11.5 percent to $9.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
- Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR) fell 7.1 percent to $23.21 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q1 earnings.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) fell 6.8 percent to $2.61 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat results for its first quarter.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NYSE: MGI) fell 6.7 percent to $3.09 in pre-market trading after reporting weak Q1 results.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) fell 5.2 percent to $3.64 in pre-market trading.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) fell 5.1 percent to $4.46 in pre-market trading.
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) fell 5 percent to $26.22 in pre-market trading after reporting a Q4 loss.
- The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) fell 4.9 percent to $18.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its first quarter on Tuesday.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) fell 4.3 percent to $15.71 in pre-market trading. UBS downgraded United States Steel from Neutral to Sell.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) fell 4 percent to $34.38 in pre-market trading. Jumia is expected to release Q1 earnings on May 16.
- Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ: SBGI) fell 3.2 percent to $59.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS
- LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) fell 3 percent to $57.60 in pre-market trading after reporting first-quarter adjusted earnings of $(9.02). The company sees 2019 sales of $3.275-$3.3 billion.
Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.