41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSPM) shares surged 86.66 percent to $4.6106 after gaining 13.43 percent on Thursday.
- Armo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARMO) climbed 82.8 percent to $30.97. ARMO BioSciences priced its IPO at $17 per share.
- Solid Biosciences, LLC (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares gained 72.97 percent to $27.6752. Solid Biosciences priced its 7.8 million share IPO at $16 per share.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: RDHL) jumped 21 percent to $6.74. Nomura initiated coverage on Redhill Biopharma with a Buy rating and a $18.00 price target.
- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares surged 20 percent to $0.3959. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Atossa Genetics with a Buy rating.
- Abaxis Inc (NASDAQ: ABAX) shares climbed 16.3 percent to $74.96 after the company posted upbeat Q3 earnings.
- World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) shares surged 15.81 percent to $113.1253 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
- PLAYAGS, INC. (NYSE: AGS) shares rose 15.56 percent to $18.49. PlayAGS priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares climbed 13.7 percent to $1.989 after surging 12.18 percent on Thursday.
- Orient Paper, Inc. (NYSE: ONP) rose 12.89 percent to $1.7498
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) shares gained 12.83 percent to $16.97.
- 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) surged 12.5 percent to $18.105 as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) rose 11.9 percent to $154.03 following WSJ report late Thursday suggesting that Dell is exploring strategic alternatives, which could include an IPO and a deal with VMware.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares gained 11.68 percent to $8.1600.
- Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BURG) shares climbed 11.3 percent to $3.73.
- trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) shares gained 10.4 percent to $9.44. trivago is expected to release Q4 earnings on February 7, 2018.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares rose 9.8 percent to $5.93.
- Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ: TEUM) climbed 9.4 percent to $2.319. Pareteum Europe has been awarded a guaranteed €8.7 million contract for managed service platform over 5 years.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) gained 9.1 percent to $49.401. Intel reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and also raised its quarterly dividend by 10 percent.
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) shares surged 8.6 percent to $5.46.
- Myomo Inc (NYSE: MYO) shares gained 7.1 percent to $5.28 after climbing 9.80 percent on Thursday.
- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) surged 5.8 percent to $36.55. Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics with an Outperform rating.
- Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPO) shares rose 4.2 percent to $76.65. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Exponent from Hold to Buy.
Losers
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares dropped 20.67 percent to $3.0145 after climbing 41.26 percent on Thursday.
- Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ: LTBR) declined 12.7 percent to $2.98 after gaining 58.60 percent on Thursday.
- Yangtze River Development Limited (NASDAQ: YERR) dipped 12.57 percent to $4.45.
- The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) tumbled 11.8 percent to $9.95. The Bancorp reported Q4 loss of $0.22 per share on Thursday.
- Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE: AHL) dropped 11.5 percent to $36.55. Aspen Insurance reported preliminary estimate of Q4 underwriting loss of $245 million in Q4. The company expects $135 million in pre-tax losses during Q4 related to wildfires in California.
- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) shares fell 11.32 percent to $2.545.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) shares tumbled 10.62 percent to $2.8602 after the company reported pricing of $50 million convertible notes offering.
- CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE: CRR) shares fell 10.57 percent to $9.140 after dipping 11.59 percent on Thursday.
- TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) tumbled 9.6 percent to $17.09. TimkenSteel reported a Q4 loss of $0.77 per share on revenue of $341.4 million.
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) dropped 9.5 percent to $44.35. Northcoast Research downgraded Winnebago from Buy to Neutral.
- Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) shares declined 8.9 percent to $138.02. Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from Buy to Neutral.
- Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SHLD) dipped 8.63 percent to $2.54 after dropping 11.18 percent on Thursday.
- Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DVMT) shares dropped 7.85 percent to $81.5015 following WSJ report late Thursday suggesting that the company is exploring strategic alternatives, which could include an IPO and a deal with VMware.
- Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) shares slipped 6.2 percent to $72.5516 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) dropped 5.96 percent to $3.075 after the company posted Q4 results.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) slipped 5.9 percent to $56.9800. Starbucks reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) dropped 4.2 percent to $22.08. JP Morgan downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from Neutral to Underweight.
