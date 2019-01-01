QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc through its subsidiaries involves in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products for a variety of diseases and conditions in the People's Republic of China where it generates most of its revenues. The company's products include Xin Ao Xing Oleanolic Acid Capsule, an over-the-counter (OTC) medicine for chronic hepatitis B. The current product line of the company also includes several other OTC products and approximately 15 prescription-based pharmaceuticals. Its products are derived from medicinal herbs that are either grown at its own facility or purchased from the suppliers.

Biostar Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Biostar Pharmaceuticals (BSPM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Biostar Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM: BSPM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Biostar Pharmaceuticals's (BSPM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Biostar Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Biostar Pharmaceuticals (BSPM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Biostar Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for Biostar Pharmaceuticals (BSPM)?

A

The stock price for Biostar Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM: BSPM) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 16:25:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Biostar Pharmaceuticals (BSPM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Biostar Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Biostar Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM:BSPM) reporting earnings?

A

Biostar Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Biostar Pharmaceuticals (BSPM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Biostar Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Biostar Pharmaceuticals (BSPM) operate in?

A

Biostar Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.