Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc through its subsidiaries involves in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products for a variety of diseases and conditions in the People's Republic of China where it generates most of its revenues. The company's products include Xin Ao Xing Oleanolic Acid Capsule, an over-the-counter (OTC) medicine for chronic hepatitis B. The current product line of the company also includes several other OTC products and approximately 15 prescription-based pharmaceuticals. Its products are derived from medicinal herbs that are either grown at its own facility or purchased from the suppliers.