40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares rose 68 percent to $2.20 in the pre-market trading session after climbing 27.18 percent on Monday.

(NASDAQ: CYRN) shares rose 42.4 percent to $2.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported a strategic investment from Warburg Pincus Funds. Myomo Inc (NYSE: MYO) rose 41.3 percent to $5.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat third-quarter results.

(NASDAQ: ESEA) rose 28 percent to $2.68 in pre-market trading after surging 9.54 percent on Monday. TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) rose 25 percent to $2.10 in pre-market trading after surging 133.33 percent on Monday.

(NASDAQ: XOMA) rose 13.1 percent to $26.38 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q3 earnings. Cleantech Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ: CLNT) shares rose 13 percent to $4.78 in pre-market trading after the company reported that its subsidiary, EC Power (Global) Technology, entered into memorandum of understanding for the potential acquisition of Shenzhen Xinsheng NewEnergy.

(NYSE: WTW) rose 12.1 percent to $50.20 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its FY17 guidance. Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) rose 12.1 percent to $3.44 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.42 percent on Monday.

(NASDAQ: INFI) rose 10.7 percent to $2.80 in pre-market trading. Infinity Pharmaceuticals is expected to report Q3 results on Tuesday, November 7, 2017. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) shares rose 10.1 percent to $13.25 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q3 results.

(NASDAQ: CLLS) rose 9.3 percent to $28.70 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the FDA has lifted clinical hold on Phase 1 trials with UCART123 in AML and BPDCN. DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) shares rose 7.6 percent to $4.83 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.28 percent on Monday.

(NASDAQ: BCRX) rose 7 percent to $5.19 after reporting strong Q3 results. Hexindai Inc (NASDAQ: HX) shares rose 4.5 percent to $11.47 in pre-market trading after falling 13.27 percent on Monday.

(NASDAQ: TXMD) shares rose 4.4 percent to $5.99 in the pre-market trading session after jumping 31.65 percent on Monday. Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) rose 3.9 percent to $20.98 in pre-market trading after gaining 80.11 percent on Monday.

(NYSE: CRC) rose 3.6 percent to $14.64 in pre-market trading after climbing 17.36 percent on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) rose 3.6 percent to $106.08 in pre-market trading after the company issued a strong sales forecast.

Losers

Teligent Inc (NASDAQ: TLGT) fell 38.1 percent to $3.25 in pre-market trading. Teligent reported a Q3 loss of $0.12 per share on sales of $13.65 million.

(NASDAQ: TRUE) shares fell 30.4 percent to $11.38 in pre-market trading after a third-quarter sales miss. The company also issued fourth-quarter sales and EBITDA guidance below estimates. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) fell 20.9 percent to $53.05 in pre-market trading as the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. Comps were down 0.1 percent in the quarter.

(NASDAQ: VERI) fell 20.8 percent to $29.03 in pre-market trading. Veritone reported a Q3 loss of $1.31 per share on revenue of $3.7 million. Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ: TEUM) fell 19.4 percent to $0.87 in pre-market trading as the company priced its $12 million share offering.

(NASDAQ: QTNA) shares fell 16.3 percent to $12.45. Quantenna reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.14 per share on revenue of $50.108 million. The company issued a weak forecast for the current quarter. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KERX) shares fell 13.3 percent to $5.40 in pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat Q3 results. The company also disclosed that the FDA has approved Auryxia (ferric citrate) tablets as a treatment for people with iron deficiency anemia and chronic kidney disease.

(NASDAQ: CAR) fell 13.1 percent to $36 in pre-market trading. Avis Budget a third-quarter earnings and sales beat, but cut its full-year earnings outlook. Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PICO) fell 11.6 percent to $16.70 in pre-market trading. PICO Holdings posted aQ3 loss of $0.20 per share on sales of $205,000.

(NASDAQ: PCLN) shares fell 10.9 percent to $1,696.01 in pre-market trading. Priceline reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, but issued a weak forecast for the current quarter. Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) fell 9.2 percent to $7.05 in pre-market trading. Energous is expected to report Q3 earnings on Wednesday, November 8.

(NASDAQ: TRIP) shares fell 9 percent to $36.00 in pre-market trading. Tripadvisor posted upbeat profit for its third quarter, while revenue missed estimates. Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) fell 8.7 percent to $11.55 in the pre-market trading session after reporting third-quarter sales that came in $94 million shy of estimates.

(NYSE: FN) fell 7.1 percent to $29.49 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q1 results and issued a weak Q2 forecast. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) fell 5.5 percent to $9.10 in pre-market trading after the company issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.

(NYSE: AMC) fell 5.3 percent to $11.55 in pre-market trading, despite a third-quarter sales beat. The company updated its FY17 guidance and expects a greater loss than estimates. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) shares fell 4.7 percent to $24.21 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.74 percent on Monday.

(NYSE: MNK) fell 4.2 percent to $29.89 in pre-market trading. Mallinckrodt reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while revenue missed estimates. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (USA) (NASDAQ: TSEM) fell 4.2 percent to $31.75 in pre-market trading after the company posted Q3 results.

