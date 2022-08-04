Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 49 companies reached new 52-week lows.
Interesting Facts About Today's 52-Week Lows:
- The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Fortinet FTNT.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals TMBR was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals TMBR made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 43.17% to reach its 52-week low.
- Diversified Healthcare DHC was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 0.0% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows on Thursday:
- Ball BALL stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $60.26. Shares traded down 16.73%.
- Elanco Animal Health ELAN stock hit $19.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.42%.
- DXC Technology DXC stock hit $25.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 17.45%.
- United Breweries Co CCU stock hit $10.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.59%.
- Mercury General MCY shares set a new 52-week low of $33.68. The stock traded down 3.69%.
- Brandywine Realty Trust BDN shares set a new 52-week low of $8.68. The stock traded down 0.91%.
- Ecovyst ECVT shares set a new yearly low of $8.65 this morning. The stock was down 18.77% on the session.
- Sturm Ruger & Co RGR shares set a new yearly low of $59.32 this morning. The stock was down 8.21% on the session.
- Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO shares set a new yearly low of $30.79 this morning. The stock was down 2.31% on the session.
- TDCX TDCX shares set a new 52-week low of $7.24. The stock traded down 0.14%.
- Byline Bancorp BY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $22.42 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.64%.
- Matthews International MATW shares moved down 1.1% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.08, drifting down 1.1%.
- Industrial Logistics ILPT stock hit $9.34 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.11%.
- Energy Vault Holdings NRGV stock drifted down 2.91% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.97.
- Offerpad Solutions OPAD shares hit a yearly low of $1.75. The stock was down 11.24% on the session.
- OneSpan OSPN shares made a new 52-week low of $10.43 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.72% for the day.
- Diversified Healthcare DHC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.57 and moving 0.0% (flat).
- Franklin Street Props FSP shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.42 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.38%.
- Apexigen APGN stock hit $10.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.12%.
- Gannett Co GCI stock hit a yearly low of $2.28. The stock was down 26.95% for the day.
- Glatfelter GLT stock set a new 52-week low of $5.46 on Thursday, moving down 4.19%.
- Lifetime Brands LCUT shares set a new yearly low of $9.21 this morning. The stock was down 6.46% on the session.
- Orange County Bancorp OBT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $32.31 and moving down 1.67%.
- Bright Green BGXX shares moved down 5.93% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.08, drifting down 5.93%.
- Leafly Holdings LFLY shares made a new 52-week low of $3.53 on Thursday. The stock was down 27.65% for the day.
- Latch LTCH shares hit a yearly low of $0.99. The stock was down 2.2% on the session.
- Manitex International MNTX shares moved down 3.45% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.60, drifting down 3.45%.
- CHW Acquisition CHWA shares set a new yearly low of $6.84 this morning. The stock was down 13.12% on the session.
- Atento ATTO shares made a new 52-week low of $6.60 on Thursday. The stock was down 23.25% for the day.
- HCW Biologics HCWB stock hit $1.76 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.04%.
- Orion Energy Sys OESX shares moved down 0.01% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.75, drifting down 0.01%.
- Zovio ZVO shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.78%.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD shares hit a yearly low of $0.38. The stock was down 0.54% on the session.
- Myomo MYO shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.60 on Thursday morning, moving down 18.45%.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals TMBR stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.09. The stock was down 43.17% on the session.
