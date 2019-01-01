QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.6K/7.7K
Div / Yield
0.8/1.97%
52 Wk
28.6 - 42.61
Mkt Cap
231.1M
Payout Ratio
18.69
Open
40.99
P/E
9.49
EPS
0.97
Shares
5.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Orange County Bancorp Inc provides banking services. Its services include personal banking services such as personal loans, personal savings, business loans, business savings, and internet banking among others. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses and local municipal governments as well as trust and investment services through the Bank and HVIA.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8100.970 0.1600
REV18.850M19.363M513.000K

Orange County Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orange County Bancorp (OBT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ: OBT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Orange County Bancorp's (OBT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Orange County Bancorp (OBT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Orange County Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Orange County Bancorp (OBT)?

A

The stock price for Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ: OBT) is $41 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Orange County Bancorp (OBT) pay a dividend?

A

The next Orange County Bancorp (OBT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.

Q

When is Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) reporting earnings?

A

Orange County Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Orange County Bancorp (OBT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orange County Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Orange County Bancorp (OBT) operate in?

A

Orange County Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.