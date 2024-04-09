3 Energy Stocks Stand Among S&P 500's Top 10 Performers In 2024 As Oil Prices Reach $90

Three energy stocks are among the top 10 performers within the S&P 500 since the beginning of the year, representing a significant paradigm shift compared to the underperformance of the energy sector throughout 2023.
A significant factor contributing to the outperformance of energy stocks since the year’s onset has been the sharp increase in oil prices.
The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) light crude, tracked by the United States Oil Fund USO, has risen by 20% year to date. This surge can be attributed to a combination of factors including growing demand, limited OPEC+ supply, and escalating tensions in the Middle East, particularly between Israel and Iran.
According to the latest forecast from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the Brent crude oil spot price is expected to average $90 per barrel in the second quarter of 2024, which is $2 higher than previous estimates.
The forecast for the average price in 2024 is $89 per barrel. This uptick reflects the EIA’s anticipation of substantial global oil inventory declines during this quarter and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.
Additionally, the retail gasoline price is projected to average $3.60 per gallon in 2024, up from the previous estimate of $3.50 per gallon.
As of April 9, 2024, the EnergySelect Sector SPDR Fund XLE is up 16% year-to-date, outperforming all other S&P 500 sectors.
3 Energy Firms Among Top 10 S&P 500 Performers Year to Date
|Name
|Price Chg. % (YTD)
|Sector
|Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI
|215.81%
|Information Tech
|NVIDIA Corporation NVDA
|70.28%
|Information Tech
|Constellation Energy Corporation CEG
|59.83%
|Utilities
|Meta Platforms, Inc. META
|44.88%
|Communication Services
|Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC
|42.65%
|Energy
|Micron Technology, Inc. MU
|42.55%
|Information Tech
|NRG Energy, Inc. NRG
|39.77%
|Utilities
|Western Digital Corporation WDC
|38.09%
|Information Tech
|Valero Energy Corporation VLO
|36.10%
|Energy
|Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG
|32.23%
|Energy
U.S. Energy Companies Report Their Earnings In April 2024
Below is a list of large-cap U.S. energy stocks set to report their first quarter 2024 earnings by the end of April:
- Friday, Apr. 12, 2024: Kinder Morgan Inc. KMI
- Friday, Apr. 19, 2024: Schlumberger N.V. SLB, Woodside Energy Group ADR WDS
- Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2024: Halliburton Company HAL
- Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2024: Cenovus Energy Inc CVE, EQT Corp. EQT
- Thursday, Apr. 25, 2024: Valero Energy, Hess Corp. HES
- Friday, Apr. 26, 2024: Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Chevron Corp. CVX, Phillips 66 PSX, Imperial Oil Ltd IMO.
- Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2024: Marathon Petroleum, ONEOK Inc. OKE, MPLX LP MPLX, Diamondback, Cameco Corp. CCJ
Read Now: Bank Of America Sees Gold At $3,000, Warns Of A Copper Supply Crisis: Metals ‘Dance To Their Own Tune’
Photo: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.