ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Woodside Energy Group
(NYSE:WDS)
24.10
-0.79[-3.17%]
At close: Jun 10
24.12
0.0200[0.08%]
After Hours: 4:32PM EDT
Day High/Low23.71 - 24.41
52 Week High/Low22.62 - 25.56
Open / Close24.15 / 24.12
Float / Outstanding- / 1.9B
Vol / Avg.1.1M / 1.6M
Mkt Cap45.8B
P/E11.82
50d Avg. Price24.01
Div / Yield1.35/5.60%
Payout Ratio20.58
EPS0
Total Float-

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS), Quotes and News Summary

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE: WDS)

Day High/Low23.71 - 24.41
52 Week High/Low22.62 - 25.56
Open / Close24.15 / 24.12
Float / Outstanding- / 1.9B
Vol / Avg.1.1M / 1.6M
Mkt Cap45.8B
P/E11.82
50d Avg. Price24.01
Div / Yield1.35/5.60%
Payout Ratio20.58
EPS0
Total Float-
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Incorporated in 1954 and named after the small Victorian town of Woodside, Woodside's early exploration focus moved from Victoria's Gippsland Basin to Western Australia's Carnarvon Basin. First LNG production from the North West Shelf came in 1984. BHP Billiton and Shell each had 40% shareholdings before BHP sold out in 1994 and Shell sold down to 34%. In 2010, Shell further decreased its shareholding to 24%. Woodside has the potential to become the most LNG-leveraged company globally.
Read More

Woodside Energy Group Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Woodside Energy Group (WDS) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Woodside Energy Group (NYSE: WDS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Woodside Energy Group's (WDS) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Woodside Energy Group (WDS) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Woodside Energy Group

Q
Current Stock Price for Woodside Energy Group (WDS)?
A

The stock price for Woodside Energy Group (NYSE: WDS) is $24.1 last updated June 10, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.

Q
Does Woodside Energy Group (WDS) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Woodside Energy Group.

Q
When is Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) reporting earnings?
A

Woodside Energy Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Woodside Energy Group (WDS) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Woodside Energy Group.

Q
What sector and industry does Woodside Energy Group (WDS) operate in?
A

Woodside Energy Group is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.