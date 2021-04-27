fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
341.63
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
339.86
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
417.59
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
139.86
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
166.82
+ 0%

Cathie Wood Adds $33.8M Shares In Shopify, Sells More Square To Pile Up Coinbase

byRachit Vats
April 27, 2021 3:15 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cathie Wood Adds $33.8M Shares In Shopify, Sells More Square To Pile Up Coinbase

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday snapped up 28,989 shares of the Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP), worth about $33.8 million, as the stock jumped ahead of its scheduled earnings report later this week.

The investment firm’s Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) bought the shares of the company that closed 6.1% higher at $1,166 on Monday.

The investment firm also sold 70,959 shares of the digital payment company Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) estimated to be worth $18.15 million, as of Monday’s close. 

Shopify caters to small and midsize businesses. The firm has two segments — subscription solutions (43% of fiscal 2018 revenue) and merchant solutions (57% of fiscal 2018 revenue).

See Also: Why Shopify's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

ARKK sold shares of Square representing 0.25% of the ETF. Square is ARKK’s fourth-largest holding behind Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC), and Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU). 

ARKK holds a total of 5.15 million shares, worth about $1.32 billion, and representing 5.29% of the ETF's weight.

The New York-based hedge fund also bought 76,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) worth about $23.23 million on the stock’s Monday’s close.

The investment firm's ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) made the trade. Shares of the company closed 4.44% higher at $304.54 on Monday, giving the cryptocurrency exchange a market cap of $60.66 billion. 

Coinbase’s market cap has however climbed down from $85.8 billion on its blockbuster listing earlier this month.

ARKW holds a total of 1,749,240 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange worth about $154.8 million and representing 2.2% of the ETF’s weight.

See Also: Why Cathie Wood Is Bullish On Skillz

Other Ark Buys On Friday:

  • UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH)
  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)
  • Zymergen Inc (NASDAQ:ZY)
  • TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ:TSP)
  • Tencent Holdings (OTC:TCEHY)
  • Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)
  • JD.com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)
  • Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM
  • Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)
  • 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS
  • Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR)
  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Other Ark Sells On Friday:

  • Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)
  • Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)
  • Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)
  • PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)
  • Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)
  • DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU
  • Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)
  • PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL)
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (NYSE:TSM)
  • Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX)
  • Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)
  • Agora Inc (NASDAQ:API)
  • LendingTree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Penny Stocks Sector ETFs Small Cap Markets Trading Ideas ETFs