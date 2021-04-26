fbpx
Why Shopify's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byTyree Gorges
April 26, 2021 3:49 pm
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) shares are trading higher, potentially in anticipation of the company's first-quarter earnings results. The company reports earnings on Wednesday before the market opens.

Shopify offers an e-commerce platform primarily to small and midsize businesses. The firm has two segments: subscription solutions (43% of fiscal 2018 revenue) and merchant solutions (57% of fiscal 2018 revenue).

Shopify shares were 5.52% higher at $1,160.27 at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high of $1,499.75 and a 52-week low of $595.03.

