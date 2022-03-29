Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For March 29, 2022

GAINERS:
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 11.68% at $10.33
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 10.20% at $0.54
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed up 9.18% at $1.07
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 8.97% at $0.15
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed up 8.73% at $0.62
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 6.55% at $0.60
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 5.92% at $0.76
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 4.46% at $131.29
- Origin Agritech SEED shares closed up 4.37% at $8.60
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 4.24% at $2.46
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 4.13% at $8.32
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 4.12% at $1.77
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 4.02% at $0.02
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 3.94% at $1.32
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed up 3.88% at $2.14
- Alcanna LQSIF shares closed up 3.71% at $7.52
- Innovative Industrial IIPR shares closed up 3.39% at $209.93
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares closed up 3.28% at $5.35
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 3.04% at $6.95
LOSERS:
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed down 6.81% at $0.73
- General Cannabis CANN shares closed down 6.10% at $0.46
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed down 5.00% at $1.90
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed down 4.80% at $1.19
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed down 3.33% at $0.06
