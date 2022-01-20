QQQ
-4.76
371.24
-1.3%
BTC/USD
-291.77
41368.24
-0.7%
DIA
-3.09
353.44
-0.88%
SPY
-4.97
456.72
-1.1%
TLT
+ 0.87
140.20
+ 0.62%
GLD
-0.40
172.48
-0.23%

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 20, 2022

byBenzinga Insights
January 20, 2022 4:31 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 20, 2022

GAINERS:

LOSERS:

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Markets Movers

Related Articles

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 18, 2022

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 18, 2022

GAINERS: Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed up 11.46% at $1.07 read more
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 14, 2022

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 14, 2022

GAINERS: Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed up 9.43% at $0.58 read more
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 13, 2022

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 13, 2022

GAINERS: MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed up 20.00% at $0.03 read more
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 12, 2022

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 12, 2022

GAINERS: Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed up 8.23% at $0.56 read more