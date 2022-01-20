Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 20, 2022
GAINERS:
- Icanic Brands (OTC:ICNAF) shares closed up 9.51% at $0.18
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed up 6.20% at $0.44
- Cann Gr (OTC:CNGGF) shares closed up 3.86% at $0.21
LOSERS:
- Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed down -14.09% at $0.19
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed down -13.85% at $0.56
- Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed down -13.21% at $0.92
- Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares closed down -8.23% at $0.64
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed down -7.96% at $0.76
- Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) shares closed down -7.54% at $6.25
- TerrAscend (OTC:TRSSF) shares closed down -6.48% at $5.05
- Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) shares closed down -6.37% at $19.47
- Trulieve Cannabis (OTC:TCNNF) shares closed down -5.65% at $22.55
- 4Front Ventures (OTC:FFNTF) shares closed down -5.62% at $0.84
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC:CURLF) shares closed down -5.41% at $7.74
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed down -5.40% at $8.24
- Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC:NXGWF) shares closed down -5.08% at $0.30
- ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) shares closed down -4.47% at $83.49
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed down -4.46% at $0.03
- C21 Investments (OTC:CXXIF) shares closed down -4.43% at $0.49
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC:MMNFF) shares closed down -4.40% at $0.14
- Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) shares closed down -4.32% at $154.31
- 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) shares closed down -3.59% at $2.15
- Cansortium (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed down -3.58% at $0.65
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed down -3.44% at $8.97
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed down -3.19% at $0.08
