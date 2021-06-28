One In Five Russell 3000 Additions Went Public Via SPAC: What Investors Should Know
One of the biggest events for investors last week was the new additions to the Russell 3000 Index. The inclusion in the index means several ETFs have to add shares of the stocks as part of the rebalancing efforts.
What Happened: There was a large number of additions to the Russell 3000 Index on Friday and one particular item that stood out was how SPACs affected the rebalancing.
One in five companies that were added to the Russell 3000 on Friday went public via SPAC merger.
The Former SPACs: Here is a look at the companies that went public via SPAC and were added to the Russell 3000 Index.
Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE: AEVA): lidar company
Appharvest Inc (NASDAQ: APPH): indoor sustainable farming company
Beauty Health Co (NASDAQ: SKIN): owner of HydraFacial, non-invasive skincare treatment
Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY): portable ultrasound company
Carlotz Inc (NASDAQ: LOTZ): used vehicle consignment seller
ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT): electric vehicle charging infrastructure company
Clarivate PLC (NYSE: CLVT): information service and analytics company that serves scientific research companies
Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE: DNMR): a next-generation bioplastics company
Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE: DM): 3D printing company focused on several business segments
Digital Media Solutions Inc (NYSE: DMS): digital marketing company in the media segment
Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG): one of the largest online sports betting operators
E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE: ETWO): end-to-end supply chain management company
Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: EOSE): battery storage solutions company
Curiositystream Inc (NASDAQ: CURI): a streaming company focused on documentaries
Finance of America Companies Inc (NYSE: FOA): a financial company focused on home loans, commercial loans, student loans and reverse mortgages
Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR): electric vehicle startup led by Henrik Fisker
Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: GNOG): online gaming company with sports betting and online casino in several states
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co (NASDAQ: HOFV): sports, media and entertainment company focused on the NFL and the Hall of Fame property in Ohio
Hyliion Holdings Corp (NYSE: HYLN): electrified powertrain solutions for commercial vehicles
Landsea Homes Corp (NASDAQ: LSEA): homebuilding company
Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE): electric vehicle company working to bring the Lordstown Endurance pickup truck to market
Metromile Inc (NASDAQ: MILE): digital insurance company with a pay-per-mile approach
MP Materials Corp (NYSE: MP): rare earth mining company
Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA): focused on hydrogen-powered vehicles
Open Lending Corp (NASDAQ: LPRO): automated lending to the financial sector
Ouster Inc (NYSE: OUST): lidar company
Paya Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PAYA): integrated payment solutions
Paysafe Ltd (NYSE: PSFE): payment solutions and digital wallet company
PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY): consumer products and licensing company with the well-known Playboy brand
Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRCH): software platforms and services for the home service industry
PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ: PCT): solvent-based purification recycling technology
Quantumscape Corp (NYSE: QS): working on solid-state batteries for the electric vehicle market
Romeo Power Inc (NYSE: RMO): working on lithium-ion batteries for the electric vehicle market
Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI): online sports betting and online casino operator in several states
Shift Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SFT): e-commerce based used car sales
Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ): person-to-person wagering for mobile games
Stem Inc (NYSE: STEM): artificial intelligence-based energy storage solutions
Tattooed Chef Inc (NASDAQ: TTCF): plant-based foods sold direct-to-consumer and in retail stores
Utz Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ): salty snack food manufacturer
UWM Holdings Corp (NYSE: UWMC): residential mortgage and wholesale mortgage lender
Velodyne Lidar Inc (NASDAQ: VLDR): lidar company
Whole Earth Brands Inc (NASDAQ: FREE): manufacturers zero/low sugar and calorie sweeteners
XL Fleet Corp (NYSE: XL): fleet electrification for the commercial vehicle market.
DeSpac ETF: The recently launched De-SPAC ETF (ARCA: DSPC) holds a weighting of 25 of the largest former SPACs over the trailing 12-month period.
The ETF has stakes in many of the companies added to the Russell 3000 Index inclusion and could be a way for investors to play the rebalancing.
Disclosure: Author is long CHPT, FSR, HOFV and RMO.
