Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Gentex GNTX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $572.09 million.
• Saia SAIA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $811.53 million.
• Phinia PHIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $814.11 million.
• Virtus Inv VRTS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.41 per share on revenue of $201.41 million.
• Stellar Bancorp STEL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $105.66 million.
• AutoNation AN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.38 per share on revenue of $6.64 billion.
• Sensient Technologies SXT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $387.70 million.
• Carter's CRI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $623.41 million.
• Flagstar Financial FLG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $509.58 million.
• Portland Gen Electric POR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $970.49 million.
• AbbVie ABBV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $12.92 billion.
• HCA Healthcare HCA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.76 per share on revenue of $18.26 billion.
• Charter Communications CHTR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $8.69 per share on revenue of $13.68 billion.
• Schlumberger SLB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $8.60 billion.
• Phillips 66 PSX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $31.33 billion.
• Colgate-Palmolive CL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $4.86 billion.
• LyondellBasell Industries LYB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $7.46 billion.
• Aon AON is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.02 per share on revenue of $4.86 billion.
• Centene CNC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $43.36 billion.
• Addex Therapeutics ADXN is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Lakeland Financial LKFN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $63.71 million.
• GrafTech International EAF is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $122.33 million.
• Avantor AVTR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
• Oxford Square Cap OXSQ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $9.90 million.
• Lazard LAZ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $654.15 million.
• Preferred Bank PFBC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $70.51 million.
• Rithm Capital RITM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
• Trinet Group TNET is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $319.36 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
