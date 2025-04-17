April 17, 2025 4:32 AM 3 min read

Earnings Scheduled For April 17, 2025

by Benzinga Insights
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Evotec EVO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $250.69 million.

• Taiwan Semiconductor TSM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $23.92 billion.

• Badger Meter BMI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $220.76 million.

• Charles Schwab SCHW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $5.54 billion.

• Ally Financial ALLY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.

• ManpowerGroup MAN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $3.96 billion.

• State Street STT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $3.32 billion.

• American Express AXP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.47 per share on revenue of $16.93 billion.

• Marsh & McLennan Cos MMC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.00 per share on revenue of $7.08 billion.

• D.R. Horton DHI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $8.03 billion.

• Snap-on SNA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.82 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Forestar Group FOR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $363.15 million.

• Fifth Third Bancorp FITB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.

• Texas Capital Bancshares TCBI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $283.30 million.

• Regions Finl RF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.

• Blackstone BX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion.

• Truist Finl TFC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $4.94 billion.

• UnitedHealth Group UNH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $7.29 per share on revenue of $111.60 billion.

• Insteel Indus IIIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $149.85 million.

• Hooker Furnishings HOFT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $101.16 million.

• Huntington Bancshares HBAN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.

• Infosys INFY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.90 billion.

• KeyCorp KEY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Netflix NFLX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.72 per share on revenue of $10.51 billion.

• Independent Bank INDB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $175.04 million.

