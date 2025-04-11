Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 11, 2025

GAINERS:
- Aleafia Health ALEAF shares closed up 900.00% at $1e-05
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed up 31.84% at $0.10
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 21.33% at $0.01
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 15.18% at $0.57
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed up 14.62% at $0.06
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 9.62% at $0.06
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 9.36% at $0.94
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 8.27% at $0.15
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 8.21% at $0.19
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed up 6.38% at $0.01
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 6.15% at $6.04
- Organigram Global OGI shares closed up 5.57% at $1.03
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 5.26% at $0.60
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 5.26% at $0.80
- Rivernorth Opps Fund RIV shares closed up 4.86% at $10.81
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 4.17% at $0.08
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 4.14% at $4.28
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed up 3.68% at $1.41
LOSERS:
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed down 56.27% at $0.01
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed down 26.09% at $0.02
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed down 10.34% at $0.03
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 6.55% at $0.89
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 4.67% at $0.01
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed down 4.65% at $0.04
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 3.56% at $0.49
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 3.19% at $4.90
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 3.14% at $0.27
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
