April 11, 2025 4:30 PM 2 min read

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 11, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
GAINERS:

LOSERS:

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ACB Logo
ACBAurora Cannabis Inc
$4.284.14%

ALEAF Logo
ALEAFAleafia Health Inc
$0.000001-%
CARA Logo
CARACara Therapeutics Inc
$4.71-2.28%
CBWTF Logo
CBWTFAuxly Cannabis Group Inc
$0.05707.55%
CGC Logo
CGCCanopy Growth Corp
$0.93949.36%
CLSH Logo
CLSHCLS Holdings USA Inc
$0.0260-10.3%
CRBP Logo
CRBPCorbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
$6.046.15%
CRLBF Logo
CRLBFCresco Labs Inc
$0.60005.26%
CURLF Logo
CURLFCuraleaf Holdings Inc
$0.80806.32%
CWBHF Logo
CWBHFCharlottes Web Holdings Inc
$0.08134.17%
CXXIF Logo
CXXIFC21 Investments Inc
$0.15318.27%
FFNTF Logo
FFNTF4Front Ventures Corp
$0.00900-4.67%
GBHPF Logo
GBHPFGlobal Hemp Group Inc
$0.00300-88.6%
GNLN Logo
GNLNGreenlane Holdings Inc
$0.2500-3.14%
ITHUF Logo
ITHUFiAnthus Capital Holdings Inc
$0.0091021.3%
LBUY Logo
LBUYLeafbuyer Technologies Inc
$0.0170-26.1%
LVRLF Logo
LVRLFCordovaCann Corp
$0.0460-39.4%
NWVCF Logo
NWVCFEnWave Corp
$0.18998.21%
OGI Logo
OGIOrganigram Global Inc
$1.025.57%
OILFF Logo
OILFFNextleaf Solutions Ltd
$0.0400-4.65%
RIV Logo
RIVRivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc
$10.810.93%
RMHB Logo
RMHBRocky Mountain High Brands Inc
$0.005006.38%
SOL Logo
SOLEmeren Group Ltd
$1.413.68%
SOLCF Logo
SOLCFSOL Global Investments Corp
$0.055214.6%
TLRY Logo
TLRYTilray Brands Inc
$0.4874-3.56%
UGRO Logo
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.55019.47%
XXII Logo
XXII22nd Century Group Inc
$0.8803-7.62%
