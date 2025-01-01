Bullish Wednesday For Marijuana Stocks - Cara Therapeutics, MPX International Among Top Gainers

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
GAINERS:
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 1666.20% at $6.12
- MPX International MPXOF shares closed up 450.00% at $0.00
- Australis Capital AUSAF shares closed up 100.00% at $0.0002
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed up 77.27% at $0.02
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed up 35.16% at $0.01
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 35.00% at $0.01
- Eastside Distilling EAST shares closed up 24.40% at $0.96
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 17.58% at $0.20
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed up 12.50% at $0.01
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 10.59% at $0.09
- Zelira Therapeutics ZLDAF shares closed up 7.95% at $0.38
- Currenc Group CURR shares closed up 7.59% at $1.80
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 7.54% at $5.18
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 6.25% at $0.07
- Mexco Energy MXC shares closed up 5.92% at $11.28
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed up 5.75% at $0.23
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 4.43% at $1.69
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 3.75% at $1.61
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 3.08% at $2.02
LOSERS:
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed down 25.79% at $0.01
- Target Group CBDY shares closed down 17.65% at $0.00
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 11.30% at $5.31
- Affinor Growers RSSFF shares closed down 9.91% at $0.06
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed down 7.59% at $0.03
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 6.97% at $0.15
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed down 6.36% at $0.00
- Zoned Properties ZDPY shares closed down 4.10% at $0.47
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed down 3.56% at $2.03
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in
Cannabis is evolving – don’t get left behind!
Curious about what’s next for the industry and how to leverage California’s unique market?
Join top executives, policymakers, and investors at the Benzinga Cannabis Market Spotlight in Anaheim, CA, at the House of Blues on November 12. Dive deep into the latest strategies, investment trends, and brand insights that are shaping the future of cannabis!
Get your tickets now to secure your spot and avoid last-minute price hikes.