Cannabis Stock Movers For September 11, 2024

GAINERS:
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed up 233.33% at $0.00
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 25.52% at $0.01
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed up 10.62% at $0.01
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 9.17% at $0.01
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed up 8.45% at $0.06
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 7.57% at $0.06
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed up 4.80% at $2.35
- Zoned Props ZDPY shares closed up 4.48% at $0.60
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed up 4.29% at $0.01
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed up 4.25% at $0.03
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 3.31% at $0.15
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 3.20% at $0.29
LOSERS:
- Eastside Distilling EAST shares closed down 19.99% at $0.83
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 14.19% at $0.28
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 12.19% at $0.03
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed down 11.64% at $0.01
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 11.55% at $0.15
- Currenc Group CURR shares closed down 10.51% at $3.09
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed down 10.34% at $0.03
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 7.22% at $0.17
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down 6.34% at $52.71
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed down 5.22% at $0.33
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 5.07% at $2.81
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 4.36% at $0.13
- Genetic Technologies GENE shares closed down 4.28% at $0.85
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 3.60% at $5.21
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed down 3.15% at $0.53
