Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 12, 2024

GAINERS:
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed up 316.84% at $11.50
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed up 42.31% at $0.01
- Psychemedics PMD shares closed up 39.39% at $1.83
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 31.40% at $0.23
- Target Group CBDY shares closed up 21.64% at $0.00
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed up 20.69% at $0.01
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed up 20.00% at $0.0006
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed up 10.94% at $0.06
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 10.68% at $1.73
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed up 8.00% at $0.00
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 6.08% at $0.01
- Genetic Technologies GENE shares closed up 4.57% at $0.81
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed up 4.37% at $0.01
LOSERS:
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed down 53.79% at $0.02
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 24.00% at $0.07
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed down 17.18% at $0.50
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed down 10.98% at $0.01
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 7.58% at $1.22
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down 7.35% at $52.41
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed down 7.32% at $9.75
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 6.83% at $0.23
- Rivernorth Opps Fund RIV shares closed down 4.91% at $12.46
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed down 4.24% at $0.05
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 4.17% at $0.12
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 3.82% at $3.14
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed down 3.47% at $10.86
