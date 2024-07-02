Marijuana Stock Movers For July 2, 2024

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
GAINERS:
- GreenGro Technologies GRNH shares closed up 900.00% at $1e-05
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed up 50.89% at $0.07
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 47.06% at $0.01
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed up 29.70% at $0.04
- Target Group CBDY shares closed up 24.28% at $0.00
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed up 23.20% at $0.01
- MJ Holdings MJNE shares closed up 22.41% at $0.00
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed up 19.77% at $0.06
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed up 11.11% at $0.01
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 10.95% at $0.07
- Eastside Distilling EAST shares closed up 7.29% at $0.97
- Genetic Technologies GENE shares closed up 6.38% at $1.37
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 5.67% at $0.28
- Mexco Energy MXC shares closed up 5.17% at $12.00
LOSERS:
- AusCann Group Holdings ACNNF shares closed down 16.67% at $0.01
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 15.00% at $0.02
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 11.48% at $0.26
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 8.44% at $0.12
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 5.11% at $0.02
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 5.03% at $0.17
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed down 4.40% at $0.04
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed down 4.23% at $11.10
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 3.73% at $1.55
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed down 3.45% at $0.56
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed down 3.16% at $0.05
