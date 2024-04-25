Marijuana Stock Movers For April 25, 2024

GAINERS:
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed up 35.40% at $0.44
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed up 33.56% at $0.04
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed up 22.86% at $0.10
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed up 17.95% at $0.01
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 14.29% at $0.08
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed up 11.11% at $0.07
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 10.24% at $1.83
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed up 8.56% at $0.01
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 4.23% at $0.70
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 3.37% at $0.27
LOSERS:
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed down 26.67% at $0.02
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 9.84% at $0.17
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed down 9.60% at $0.01
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 9.06% at $0.28
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 6.38% at $2.20
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 6.26% at $10.18
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 6.25% at $6.71
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 5.94% at $4.75
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down 5.74% at $33.50
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed down 5.60% at $11.80
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 5.34% at $1.95
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 4.35% at $1.75
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 3.80% at $0.09
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 3.37% at $0.19
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 3.20% at $0.20
- Genetic Technologies GENE shares closed down 3.11% at $2.18
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 3.03% at $1.27
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is coming to Florida
The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is returning to Florida, in a new venue in Hollywood, on April 16 and 17, 2024. The two-day event at The Diplomat Beach Resort will be a chance for entrepreneurs, both large and small, to network, learn and grow. Renowned for its trendsetting abilities and influence on the future of cannabis, mark your calendars – this conference is the go-to event of the year for the cannabis world.
Get your tickets now on bzcannabis.com – Prices will increase very soon!