Marijuana Stock Movers For February 21, 2024

GAINERS:
- Eastside Distilling EAST shares closed up 47.52% at $1.49
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed up 18.44% at $0.08
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 13.06% at $0.01
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed up 9.00% at $0.02
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 8.04% at $0.18
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed up 6.80% at $0.11
- Maple Leaf Green World MGWFF shares closed up 6.56% at $0.07
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 6.44% at $0.01
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed up 4.46% at $0.08
- Belgravia Hartford Cap BLGVF shares closed up 4.39% at $0.02
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 4.22% at $0.67
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed up 3.45% at $0.03
- Psychemedics PMD shares closed up 3.22% at $3.21
- Genetic Technologies GENE shares closed up 3.06% at $2.02
LOSERS:
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed down 37.50% at $0.01
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 36.80% at $0.00
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed down 26.03% at $0.03
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 16.92% at $0.08
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 13.64% at $0.01
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 8.67% at $0.09
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 6.78% at $0.28
- Neptune Wellness Solns NEPT shares closed down 5.89% at $0.41
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 5.62% at $0.20
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 4.76% at $0.02
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 3.95% at $3.40
- Affinor Growers RSSFF shares closed down 3.67% at $0.06
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down 3.43% at $22.50
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed down 3.27% at $0.05
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 3.12% at $3.36
