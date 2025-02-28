February 28, 2025 12:49 PM 3 min read

Nvidia, Tesla Lead Tech Stock Rebound: What's Driving Markets Friday?

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Stocks recovered on Friday, with all three major indexes in the green, as the tech sector bounced back from Thursday's losses with NVIDIA Corp. NVDA up 1.37% and Tesla, Inc. TSLA rising 2.71%. 

PCE data released before the opening bell also provided some relief to investors as the price index marked its first decline in four months. Data from the CME FedWatch Tool shows the data reinforced bets for approximately two quarter-point cuts to the Fed funds rate in 2025. 

Read More: Federal Reserve’s Preferred Inflation Gauge Marks First Slowdown In 4 Months (UPDATED)

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down to 4.25% on Friday, after falling more than 15bps this week to its lowest level in over two months. Personal spending unexpectedly slipped in January while income soared, and tariff concerns continued to weigh against prospective future growth. 

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT rose 0.31%. 

Cryptocurrencies continued to sell off Friday as a sharp decline in investor sentiment gripped the market after Bitcoin BTC/USD fell below $79,000 late Thursday, down 24% from its January peak of $109,590.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Market Cap24-Hour Trend7-Day Trend
XRP XRP/USD $2.14$124.3 billion-2.6% -17.9% 
Bitcoin BTC/USD $83,826.89$1.7 trillion-2.1% -14.1% 
Ethereum ETH/USD $2,216.48$267.4 billion-4.7%-18.2% 

Friday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPrice1 day % chg.
Nasdaq 10018,635.470.48%
S&P 5005,887.770.45%
Dow Jones43,455.420.50%
Russell 20002,152.960.62%

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY was up 0.49% to $587.94.  
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA climbed 0.58% to $434.87.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ was up 0.65% to $503.50.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM rose 0.61% to $213.70. 
  • The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY was up 0.9% to $214.35.
  • The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE rose 0.5% to $90.06.  

Friday's Stock Movers: 

Shares of vaccine-maker Novavax, Inc. NVAX climbed on heavy volume Friday after the company reported smaller fourth-quarter losses and announced a shift in corporate strategy away from its COVID-19 vaccine.

Stocks reacting to company earnings reports included: 

  • Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB 
  • SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN 
  • Dell Technologies Inc. DELL 
  • Duolingo, Inc. DUOL 
  • Sunrun Inc. RUN 
  • Archer Aviation Inc.  ACHR 
  • Talen Energy Corporation TLN 
  • Clover Health Investments, Corp. CLOV 
  • Edison International EIX 

Companies reporting earnings on Monday include: 

  • Plug Power, Inc. PLUG
  • B. Riley Financial, Inc. RILY
  • Hut 8 Corp. HUT
  • Okta, Inc. OKTA
  • GitLab Inc. GTLB
  • NuScale Power Corp. SMR
  • AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS
  • Emergent BioSolutions Inc. EBS
  • Sunnova Energy International Inc. NOVA

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

SPY Logo
SPYSPDR S&P 500
$586.660.28%
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$83761.20-1.49%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$2215.70-3.90%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple
$2.13-2.81%
ACHR Logo
ACHRArcher Aviation Inc
$8.8111.2%
ASTS Logo
ASTSAST SpaceMobile Inc
$27.204.29%
CLOV Logo
CLOVClover Health Investments Corp
$3.88-6.22%
DELL Logo
DELLDell Technologies Inc
$102.81-4.65%
DIA Logo
DIASPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
$433.800.34%
DUOL Logo
DUOLDuolingo Inc
$312.87-16.7%
EBS Logo
EBSEmergent BioSolutions Inc
$7.384.53%
EIX Logo
EIXEdison International
$54.826.78%
GTLB Logo
GTLBGitLab Inc
$59.70-0.57%
HUT Logo
HUTHut 8 Corp
$14.782.57%
IWM Logo
IWMiShares Russell 2000 ETF
$213.080.32%
NOVA Logo
NOVASunnova Energy International Inc
$1.762.33%
NVAX Logo
NVAXNovavax Inc
$8.2817.3%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$122.051.58%
OKTA Logo
OKTAOkta Inc
$89.880.77%
PLUG Logo
PLUGPlug Power Inc
$1.59-2.67%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$502.400.43%
RILY Logo
RILYB. Riley Financial Inc
$7.0014.3%
RKLB Logo
RKLBRocket Lab USA Inc
$20.131.50%
RUN Logo
RUNSunrun Inc
$7.22-8.72%
SMR Logo
SMRNuScale Power Corp
$16.64-0.42%
SOUN Logo
SOUNSoundHound AI Inc
$10.7216.4%
TLN Logo
TLNTalen Energy Corp
$204.911.53%
TLT Logo
TLTiShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
$91.680.41%
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$290.493.03%
XLE Logo
XLESPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
$89.920.35%
XLY Logo
XLYSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
$213.730.61%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesLarge CapMarket SummaryNewsSector ETFsBondsBroad U.S. Equity ETFsTop StoriesEconomicsMarketsMoversTechETFsGeneralmidday updateStories That Matter

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved