The Daily Biotech Pulse: AstraZeneca's 3 Product Updates, Jazz Pharma Licenses Sleeping Disorder Product, Argenx Aces Bleeding Disorder Study

FDA Approval For AstraZeneca-Daiichi's Enhertu Expands To Earlier Use In Metastatic Breast Cancer

The FDA has approved AstraZeneca plc AZN and Daiichi Sankyo's DSKYF Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) for adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

The approval covers patients who have received a prior anti-HER2-based regimen either in the metastatic setting or in the neoadjuvant or adjuvant setting and have developed disease recurrence during or within six months of therapy.

AstraZeneca's Dapagliflozin Meets Primary Goal In Heart Failure Patients

AstraZeneca announced high-level results from the DELIVER Phase 3 trial of Farxiga (dapagliflozin) to treat heart failure patients.

Data showed Farxiga reached a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the primary composite endpoint of cardiovascular death or worsening heart failure.

AstraZeneca's Ultomiris Aces Late-Stage Trial In Rare Autoimmune Disease

AstraZeneca announced topline data from the Phase 3 CHAMPION-NMOSD trial of Ultomiris (ravulizumab-cwvz) in neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder.

Data exhibited that Ultomiris achieved a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the risk of relapse in adults with anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody-positive (Ab+) NMOSD compared to the external placebo arm.

Notably, no relapse was observed in 58 patients over a median treatment duration of 73 weeks.

Jazz Pharma, Sumitomo Pharma Ink Licensing Pact For Sleeping Disorder Candidate

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc JAZZ has acquired development and commercialization rights in the U.S., Europe, and other territories for Sumitomo Pharma's investigational DSP-0187.

DSP-0187 is initially planned to be evaluated in patients with narcolepsy.

It will receive an upfront payment of $50 million and is eligible to receive development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments of up to $1.09 billion.

Axogen Aces Phase 3 Study For Avance Nerve Graft

Axogen Inc AXGN announced topline results from its RECON Clinical Study comparing Avance Nerve Graft to conduits in digital nerve injuries.

The Phase 3 pivotal study met its primary endpoint for the return of sensory function as measured by static two-point discrimination, and the safety profile was consistent with previously published data.

Argenx's Vyvgart Meets Primary Goal In Late-Stage Bleeding Disorder Study

Argenx SE's ARGX Phase 3 ADVANCE trial of Vyvgart (efgartigimod alfa-fcab) in adults with primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) met its primary endpoint.

A higher proportion of patients with chronic ITP receiving VYVGART (17/78; 21.8%) than placebo (2/40; 5%) achieved a sustained platelet response.

Numerically fewer WHO-classified bleeding events occurred in treated patients throughout the trial, but the difference from placebo was not statistically significant.

Incyte-Novartis' Ruxolitinib Scores European Approval For Steroid-Refractory GVHD

The European Commission (EC) has approved Incyte Corporation's INCY Jakavi (ruxolitinib) for patients aged 12 years and older with acute or chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) who have an inadequate response to corticosteroids or other systemic therapies.

Ruxolitinib is marketed as Jakavi by Novartis AG NVS in Europe and as Jakafi by Incyte in the United States.

