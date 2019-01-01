QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
A merger between Astra of Sweden and Zeneca Group of the United Kingdom formed AstraZeneca in 1999. The firm sells branded drugs across several major therapeutic classes, including gastrointestinal, diabetes, cardiovascular, respiratory, cancer, and immunology. The majority of sales come from international markets with the United States representing close to one third of its revenue.

AstraZeneca Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AstraZeneca (AZNCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AstraZeneca (OTCPK: AZNCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AstraZeneca's (AZNCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AstraZeneca.

Q

What is the target price for AstraZeneca (AZNCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AstraZeneca

Q

Current Stock Price for AstraZeneca (AZNCF)?

A

The stock price for AstraZeneca (OTCPK: AZNCF) is $120.3 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:32:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AstraZeneca (AZNCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AstraZeneca.

Q

When is AstraZeneca (OTCPK:AZNCF) reporting earnings?

A

AstraZeneca does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AstraZeneca (AZNCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AstraZeneca.

Q

What sector and industry does AstraZeneca (AZNCF) operate in?

A

AstraZeneca is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.