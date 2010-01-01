Vandana Singh

Vandana Singh

Benzinga Editor

About
Vandana Singh, MBA Finance is an Editor of the Benzinga Breaking News. Vandana has been covering the healthcare sector for over 10 years, including providing support services to renowned investment banks.
Sutro Biopharma&#39;s Lead Ovarian Cancer Candidate Is A Game Changer, Analyst Sees Huge Upside
Sutro Biopharma's Lead Ovarian Cancer Candidate Is A Game Changer, Analyst Sees Huge Upside
Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: STRO), representing around 200% potential upside. 
Amgen&#39;s Adcomm Meeting Paves Way To Launch Boost For Mirati Therapeutics&#39; Lung Cancer Drug: Analysts
Amgen's Adcomm Meeting Paves Way To Launch Boost For Mirati Therapeutics' Lung Cancer Drug: Analysts
According to a report on Thursday, French pharma company Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) is reportedly exploring a potential acquisition of cancer drugmaker Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX).
FDA AdCom Gives Thumbs Down To Late-Stage Data For Amgen&#39;s Lumakras In Advanced Form Of Lung Cancer (UPDATED)
FDA AdCom Gives Thumbs Down To Late-Stage Data For Amgen's Lumakras In Advanced Form Of Lung Cancer (UPDATED)
Editor's note: The headline of this story has been updated to make clearer the FDA vote is on late-stage Lumakras data. 
Freedom Holding Focus of US Federal Prosecutors, SEC Probes
Freedom Holding Focus of US Federal Prosecutors, SEC Probes
Freedom Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FRHC), a Kazakh financial services firm, is currently under investigation by U.S.
Regulatory Shadow Over Saudi Golf League LIV And PGA Tour Merger, Novo Nordisk&#39;s Weight Loss Drugs May Pose Serious Stomach Risks, Netflix&#39;s Local Content and Pricing Woes Undermine Growth in India: Today&#39;s Top Stories
Regulatory Shadow Over Saudi Golf League LIV And PGA Tour Merger, Novo Nordisk's Weight Loss Drugs May Pose Serious Stomach Risks, Netflix's Local Content and Pricing Woes Undermine Growth in India: Today's Top Stories
Bloomberg Regulatory Shadow Over Saudi Golf League LIV And PGA Tour Merger
GSK Cuts Stake In Consumer Healthcare Business Haleon, Raises Around $1B
GSK Cuts Stake In Consumer Healthcare Business Haleon, Raises Around $1B
GSK Plc (NYSE: GSK) said it raised £885.6 million (
Regulatory Shadow Over Saudi Golf League LIV And PGA Tour Merger
Regulatory Shadow Over Saudi Golf League LIV And PGA Tour Merger
The merger between the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf, initially set to be finalized by December 31, faces potential delays amid regulatory concerns in the U.S.
Novo Nordisk&#39;s Weight Loss Drugs Like Wegovy, Ozempic May Pose Serious Stomach Risks, Study Suggests
Novo Nordisk's Weight Loss Drugs Like Wegovy, Ozempic May Pose Serious Stomach Risks, Study Suggests
A recent study published in JAMA has raised concerns about the potential risks associated with popular weight loss and diabetes drugs like Novo Nordisk A/S's (NYSE: NVO), Wegovy (semaglutide), Ozempic (semaglutide), and Saxenda (liraglutide). 
Philips&#39; Ventilator Device Recall Faces FDA&#39;s Continued Discontent Pressure
Philips' Ventilator Device Recall Faces FDA's Continued Discontent Pressure
In its latest update on Koninklijke Philips NV's (NYSE: PHG) Respironics' June 2021 recall of certain CPAP, BiPAP, and ventilator devices, the FDA highlights ongoing concerns about the potential health risks from the 
Small Biotech Promosome Drops Lawsuit Against Pfizer, BioNTech in COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Dispute
Small Biotech Promosome Drops Lawsuit Against Pfizer, BioNTech in COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Dispute
Biotech firm Promosome has agreed to end the lawsuit, which accused the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), of patent infrin
Schizophrenia Player BioXcel&#39;s Drug Faces Funding Headwinds, Analyst Downgrades Stock
Schizophrenia Player BioXcel's Drug Faces Funding Headwinds, Analyst Downgrades Stock
Truist downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) from Buy to Hold, citing significant near-term funding and 
IgAN Treatment Market Worth Over $6B By 2032: Analyst Bearish On Povetacicept&#39;s Promising Role
IgAN Treatment Market Worth Over $6B By 2032: Analyst Bearish On Povetacicept's Promising Role
RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ALPN), noting that the autoimmune disease market (over $165 billion) is meaningful for the company's lead candidate - povetacicept
Why Is Neurocrine Biosciences Shares Trading Higher Today?
Why Is Neurocrine Biosciences Shares Trading Higher Today?
Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NBIX) released topline data from the Phase 3 CAHtalyst Pediatric Study of crinecerfont in children and adolescents with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) due to 
Cell Engineering MaxCyte Faces Challenge, Analysts Express Concerns Over Near-Term Prospects Amid Revenue Decline
Cell Engineering MaxCyte Faces Challenge, Analysts Express Concerns Over Near-Term Prospects Amid Revenue Decline
MaxCyte Inc (NASDAQ: MXCT) shares plummeted after the company released preliminary Q3 revenue of $7.8 million – 8.0 million, a Y/Y decrease of 25 -27%, due to continued reduced 
Dry Eye Disease Affects Around 50M Americans, OKYO Pharma&#39;s Candidate Shows Safety In Mid-Stage Study
Dry Eye Disease Affects Around 50M Americans, OKYO Pharma's Candidate Shows Safety In Mid-Stage Study
OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ: OKYO) announced that its first drug candidate, OK-101, presently in a 240-patient phase 2 trial in patients with dry eye disease (DED) is currently showing a positive safety profile in 
Gene Therapy Player UniQure To Lay Off 20% Of Workforce, Stop Parkinson&#39;s Study
Gene Therapy Player UniQure To Lay Off 20% Of Workforce, Stop Parkinson's Study
uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) announced to cut about 20% of its total workforce, or about 114 jobs, and end investments in more than half of its research and technology 
Disney Slashes Ticket Prices For Children, US Government Ceases Free Distribution Of Merck COVID Pill, UK Deep Dives Into Amazon And Microsoft&#39;s Cloud Power: Today&#39;s Top Stories
Disney Slashes Ticket Prices For Children, US Government Ceases Free Distribution Of Merck COVID Pill, UK Deep Dives Into Amazon And Microsoft's Cloud Power: Today's Top Stories
CNBC Disney Slashes Children's Ticket Prices Amid Attendance Slump
Merck&#39;s Best Selling Cancer Drug Meets One Goal In Late-Stage Bladder Cancer Study
Merck's Best Selling Cancer Drug Meets One Goal In Late-Stage Bladder Cancer Study
Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) announced that the Phase 3 AMBASSADOR (A031501) trial (KEYNOTE-123) evaluating Keytruda met one of its dual primary endpoints of disease-free survival for the adjuvant treatment of localized muscle-invasive urothelial carcinoma and 
Longeveron&#39;s Alzheimer&#39;s Candidate Meets Safety Goal In Mid-Stage Study
Longeveron's Alzheimer's Candidate Meets Safety Goal In Mid-Stage Study
Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) announced topline results from the Phase 2a trial of its investigational product Lomecel-B for 
Lab-Developed Tests Under FDA Scrutiny: What It Means For Startups
Lab-Developed Tests Under FDA Scrutiny: What It Means For Startups
A proposed regulatory shift has injected uncertainty into the laboratory-testing market just as startups advance various tests to detect diseases sooner and personalize treatments.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved